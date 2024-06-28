Submit Release
NHS England statement on industrial action: Friday, 28 June

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “With industrial action set to cause widespread disruption this weekend, and the NHS seeing record levels of patients in recent months, we urge the public to help us by using services as they normally would.

“Everyone can also help by taking steps to keep themselves and others safe during the weekend – such as by checking up on a family member or neighbour who may be particularly vulnerable to warm weather to make sure they are ok.

“We are prioritising urgent and emergency care, so people should continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies, while NHS 111 on the NHS App, online or by phone is there for other health needs where you will receive clinical advice on the best next steps to take.

“Patients should also attend appointments as normal, unless told otherwise by their local booking team.”

