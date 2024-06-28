TogetherWeActFest – Khmelnytskyi opens a series of regional public events

On 22 June, Khmelnytskiy hosted the #TogetherWeActFest, organised by the European Union Delegation to Ukraine in cooperation with the ‘Fishermen’s Club of Ukraine’ non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Forty-two sub-grant projects in the field of the civil society sector are being implemented in the Khmelnytskyi region with the support of the EU, sixty-three grants and 1,877 EU sub-grant projects are currently operating in Ukraine today and aid to civil society organisations (CSOs) has exceeded €104 million.

The key event of the #TogetherWeActFest – Khmelnytskiy was the “EU and Ukraine: Partnership, Support, and Future” panel discussion. Representatives of the EU and local authorities, along with civil society activists, discussed how the priorities of the European Union’s funding for CSOs in Ukraine have shifted since the onset of Russia’s full-scale war and how EU support has impacted communities and the capacity of CSOs.

Yehor Rybak, head of the Khmelnytskyi branch of the ‘Fishermen’s Club of Ukraine’ NGO said: “Our organisation had to change its place of residence, so when we first moved to Khmelnytskyi, we called ourselves IDPs. Now, thanks to the support of the European Union, not only do we feel confident, but we have expanded our activities to cover almost the whole of Ukraine. Our branches operate in 14 regions. Similarly, there are hundreds of public organisations working all over Ukraine who know the value of timely and concrete EU support!”

The #TogetherWeActFest was part of the EU Delegation to Ukraine communication campaign ‘Together We Act. Together We Are Europe aims to inform Ukrainians about the EU’s support for civil society.

The EU Delegation to Ukraine operated an information booth at the festival, where visitors had the opportunity to learn about the EU’s comprehensive support for Ukraine and participate in the interactive quest ‘Together. Europe and Ukraine’. The festival also featured thematic and interactive zones and a #TogetherWeAct photo zone. Additionally, the local Euroclub ‘European Space’ hosted a master class on educational board games.

