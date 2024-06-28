ShapeYourFuture: meet Moldovan influencers to talk about EU – on 4 July at Europe Café 

EU4Moldova invites young people to meet Moldovan influencers Ludmila Adamciuc, Elisei Latul, and Cătălin Lungu who have recently returned from a trip to EU countries.

The ‘Moldova meets Europe: Your Future, Your Adventure’ event will take place on 4 July, at 11:00 AM at Europe Café.

As part of the #ShapeYourFuture campaign, implemented by the EU-funded regional programme EU NEIGHBOURS east, 12 influencers travelled to Riga and Prague on 16-22 June to learn how these countries have benefited from being part of the EU. Alongside influencers from Ukraine, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, Ludmila, Catalin, and Elisei discovered the most important EU decision-making institutions in Belgium, the Czech Republic, and Latvia through their journey. They embarked on a virtual mission, equipped with special avatars to collect stars in the #StarQuest.

At the meeting, you will learn about the #StarQuest mission and find out what they discovered throughout the European Union, the missions they completed, and the impressions they brought back.

The Moldovan European Youth Ambassadors (YEAs) representing the EU NEIGHBOURS east programme’s youth network will facilitate the event.

The access is free. The event will be held in Romanian. Registration is obligatory and available here.

Check the EU NEIGHBOURS east Instagram account to look back on their journey.

