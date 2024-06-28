Submit Release
EU to finance the construction of seven new houses in Lviv, Ukraine

The European Commission has allocated a total of €19.5 million in grant funds for the construction of eight social houses in Lviv, Ukraine, which will accommodate up to 700 people.

The construction of the first house is already in its final stages and is scheduled to be completed by September this year. The remaining houses are planned to be built in 2025.

“Today, Lviv is a humanitarian hub. Therefore, the project to build housing for wounded Ukrainians is very important to us, and we are grateful to our European partners for this much-needed support,” said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. 

Internally displaced persons undergoing rehabilitation will temporarily live in these houses while receiving treatment at the ‘Unbroken’ rehabilitation centre in Lviv. The project includes one-, two-, and three-room campuses, allowing people to live with their families.

The social housing construction project is being implemented by the Lviv City Council with funding from the European Union and support from the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco), an international financial institution, owned by the five Nordic countries.

