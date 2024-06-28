Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,725 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures transformer to restore Odesa’s energy infrastructure

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured a power transformer for approximately €1.3 million, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate.

This purchase will directly benefit over 65,000 residents of the historical area of Odesa, including those attending kindergartens, hospitals, and educational institutions. The new transformer will notably improve the heating and hot water supply capacities critical for the daily needs of the population. 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. The Fund provides financial assistance, donated by governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensures the continued functionality of the energy sector. 

To date the Fund has reached €500 million in pledges from inter alia European Union, Germany, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures transformer to restore Odesa’s energy infrastructure

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more