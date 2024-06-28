Ukraine Energy Support Fund procures transformer to restore Odesa’s energy infrastructure

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has procured a power transformer for approximately €1.3 million, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate.

This purchase will directly benefit over 65,000 residents of the historical area of Odesa, including those attending kindergartens, hospitals, and educational institutions. The new transformer will notably improve the heating and hot water supply capacities critical for the daily needs of the population.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. The Fund provides financial assistance, donated by governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensures the continued functionality of the energy sector.

To date the Fund has reached €500 million in pledges from inter alia European Union, Germany, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Australia, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

