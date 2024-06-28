ICICLE Educational Fellowship Program unveils its 2024 cohort of fellows

BLOOMINGTON, IN – The NSF AI Institute Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE) announces its 2024 cohort of ICICLE Educational Fellows. The 2024 cohort — Lucas Borges dos Santos, Huiying “Fizzy” Fan, John Myers, Rosemarie Santa González, and Emily Steliotes — brings together an impressive array of scholars and researchers committed to AI-enabled cyberinfrastructure and knowledge systems in support of food system resilience.

“The ICICLE AI Institute is harnessing the power of AI and computing for the benefit of science and society, and has democratization at its core.” said Dr. Beth Plale, co-principal investigator of ICICLE and Michael A. and Laurie Burns McRobbie Bicentennial Professor of Computer Engineering at Indiana University. “Our 2024 ICICLE Educational Fellows bring unique and diverse perspectives to how AI and computing can be applied to food systems to fundamentally amplify our ability to nourish the world.”

About the 2024 ICICLE Educational Fellows

Lucas Borges dos Santos A third-year Informatics Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will leverage his work using next-generation sequencing and pangenomes to uncover the genetic diversity of pathogens affecting soybeans production around the world to explore the challenges and opportunities of applying AI to boost soybean cultivation in Africa. Huiying “Fizzy” Fan A Ph.D. candidate at the Georgia Institute of Technology, works at the intersection of transportation engineering, climate resilience, and network and data sciences, centering her efforts on understanding the complex effects of climate change on urban infrastructure and the discrepancy among populations and exploring themes such as extreme heat exposure during transportation, flooding interactions with urban topology, and the application of urban analytical tools in environmental and population health analyses. John Myers An environmental scientist who presently serves as an urban agriculture and natural resource agent at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, brings passion for new and emerging technologies and their application to addressing food security in underserved communities to his ICICLE Fellowship. Through his fellowship, he will explore solutions to address food insecurity in marginalized communities, such as Alabama’s Black Belt regions. Rosemarie Santa González A postdoctoral fellow from the Georgia Institute of Technology, brings to her fellowship a dedication to developing socially responsible AI solutions that empower underrepresented minorities and promote sustainability. Santa González‘s doctoral work in humanitarian logistics and past experiences in developing tools for mobile clinic deployment in conflict zones coalesce with her fellowship project, which aims to eliminate food deserts by democratizing AI technologies that enhance cold food supply chains. Emily Steliotes A PhD student at the University of California, Davis and IC-FOODS Fellow, brings to her ICICLE Fellowship 10+ years of experience working toward healthy, equitable, and sustainable food systems across the private, nonprofit, and academic sectors. Steliotes will design a competency-based microcredential in food informatics that synergizes food domain knowledge with computational skills, enabling more effective interdisciplinary collaboration between food domain scientists and computational scientists.

This year’s fellowship mentors are Christopher Stewart, associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering, the Ohio State University, Michelle Miller, associate director, Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alfonso Morales, professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Matthew Lange, CEO of the nonprofit International Center for Food Ontology Operability Data and Semantics (IC-FOODS).

About the ICICLE Educational Fellowship

The ICICLE Educational Fellowship program is devoted to furthering the educational and outreach objectives of the institute by providing successful fellows with real-world, high-impact projects and the opportunity to participate in a nine-month fellowship under the guidance of the collective action working group within ICICLE, called the Broader Backbone Impacts Network.

About the National Science Foundation AI ICICLE Institute

Led by The Ohio State University, the ICICLE Institute is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, welcoming applications from all backgrounds and encouraging applications from underrepresented populations that reflects its strong commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI research and ensuring its benefits are accessible to all. Committed to advancing AI, cyberinfrastructure, and education through innovative research and training programs. Visit https://icicle.osu.edu/.