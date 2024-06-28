Celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month

Jose Burgos is the Statewide Director of the U.S. Commercial Service Export Assistance Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month! This annual observance honors Americans with Caribbean roots who have made an incredible impact on our nation’s history, culture, and traditions. As Statewide Director of the U.S. Commercial Service Export Assistance Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as a resident with heritage ties to the Caribbean, I am fortunate to share perspectives with you about the vibrancy and diversity of this region that I call home.

During this month, I am excited to highlight to my friends and loved ones all that the Caribbean region has to offer from musical influences like the Trinidadian and Tobagonian steelpan and culinary influences like Puerto Rican pasteles. Each Caribbean island is unique and shaped by a fusion of different global cultures, like my family whose ancestry traces back to Spain. But I would be remiss not to mention the Caribbean’s dark period of slavery and colonialism. Reflecting on this history highlights the resilience and strength of those with roots in this region. Nowadays, the Caribbean is a commercial hub for travel and tourism, technology, services and life sciences, presenting an array of export opportunities for U.S. businesses. I am filled with gratitude that in my position I can uplift U.S. entrepreneurs, communities across the Caribbean, and Caribbean Americans – all while witnessing this region’s inclusive economic growth.

The contributions of Caribbean Americans have profoundly shaped the U.S. cultural fabric, and I encourage you to join in on the celebration by learning more about this important observance through the National Archives . Many museums in our nation’s capital, including the National Museum of the American Indian as well the National Museum of African American History and Culture , also have in-person and online collections featuring the history of this region. If you travel to Puerto Rico, I highly recommend stopping by El Morro, San Cristobal Castle, in old San Juan, which wonderfully showcases the spirit and history of what makes this region so enriching.

