Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans HELENA - The U.S. Supreme…

June 28, 2024

HELENA – The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court’s decision that prohibited states and local governments from enforcing laws that prevent public spaces from becoming homeless encampments. In response to the Johnson v. City of Grants Pass ruling, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“This is a huge win for cities across Montana that are suffering from unsafe public spaces. For too long local governments have been unable to address the rampant homeless camps and their side effects in communities across the state because their hands were tied. Cities like Bozeman and Missoula can’t hide behind the lower court’s flawed decision any longer. Now, they can enforce the laws that stop Montana streets from becoming camps for the homeless.”

Attorney General Knudsen led a 24-state effort calling on the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s decision in March.