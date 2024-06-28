Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,432 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans HELENA - The U.S. Supreme…

HELENA – The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court’s decision that prohibited states and local governments from enforcing laws that prevent public spaces from becoming homeless encampments. In response to the Johnson v. City of Grants Pass ruling, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“This is a huge win for cities across Montana that are suffering from unsafe public spaces. For too long local governments have been unable to address the rampant homeless camps and their side effects in communities across the state because their hands were tied. Cities like Bozeman and Missoula can’t hide behind the lower court’s flawed decision any longer. Now, they can enforce the laws that stop Montana streets from becoming camps for the homeless.”

Attorney General Knudsen led a 24-state effort calling on the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court’s decision in March.

You just read:

Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court decision reversing restrictions on homeless camp bans HELENA - The U.S. Supreme…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more