Shady Grove Fertility expands patient services to provide minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries
Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a national leader in fertility and family-building care, is proud to offer minimally invasive gynecologic surgery (MIGS) to help patients manage their reproductive healthcare. The new program will be led by board certified OB/GYN James K. Robinson III, M.D., M.S., who will provide care to patients in the Washington, DC metro area.
Prior to joining SGF, Dr. Robinson was the Director of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Vice Chair of the Department of Women’s and Infants’ Services.
“I have had the privilege to work with inspiring clinicians, educators, researchers, learners, and patients throughout my career,” shares Dr. Robinson. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to build a synergistic relationship with my reproductive endocrinology colleagues at SGF to offer both the best reproductive technologies and outcomes and the most successful and minimally invasive reproductive surgeries all under a single roof.”
Complex minimally invasive gynecologic surgery covers a wide range of hysteroscopic (intrauterine), laparoscopic, vaginal, and mini-open procedures for a broad range of benign gynecologic conditions.
“Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery has revolutionized the field of women’s reproductive healthcare,” shares Lauren Roth, M.D., SGF Medical Director. “Unlike traditional open surgeries, which require large incisions and longer recovery times, MIGS uses advanced techniques and smaller or no incisions, offering numerous benefits for patients. We are thrilled to be able to offer these services to our fertility patients in-house, and pleased to welcome Dr. Robinson, and his decades of experience, to our practice.”
In the fertility setting, fellowship trained MIGS surgeons routinely manage:
• Fibroids
• Endometrial polyps
• Embedded foreign objects like intrauterine devices (IUDs)
• Endometriosis
• Adenomyosis
• Intrauterine and intraabdominal scarring
• Retained products of conception
• Incomplete or missed abortions (miscarriages)
• Cervical insufficiency
• Cesarean uterine scar defects
• Developmental (mullerian) anomalies of the reproductive tract
• Fallopian tubal disease
• Laparoscopy during pregnancy
• Atypical ectopic pregnancies
MIGS surgeons often provide their own in-office diagnostic ultrasound evaluations and hysteroscopies and can perform a wide variety of hysteroscopic surgical procedures right in the office without the need for anesthesia.
“There are so many benefits for MIGS patients including better accuracy, reduced recovery times, less postoperative pain, lower risk of infection, cost effectiveness, and enhanced quality of life,” shares Dr. Robinson. “This has a huge impact on fertility patients, who come to SGF because they are ready to become parents. Our goal is to provide comprehensive gynecologic care so that patients can have their needs met in one setting.”
As Director of Reproductive Surgery at SGF, Dr. Robinson will provide reproductive surgery consultation, office-based procedures, and outpatient surgeries to SGF patients at the Rockville, Maryland, location, and patients from outside referring providers. He specializes in Asherman’s Syndrome (intrauterine adhesions), complex hysteroscopic surgery, and complex outpatient laparoscopic surgery. Dr. Robinson also provides laparoscopic hysterectomies to transgender male patients and laparoscopic interval cerclage placements to patients with cervical insufficiency.
