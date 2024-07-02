America’s Essential Hospitals Welcomes 2024–2025 Fellows Class
This year's class of the association's flagship leadership development program for essential hospitals is the largest in the program's 37-year history.
The Fellows Program helps the next generation of essential hospital leaders grow as effective and passionate voices for their patients, community, and hospital,”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Essential Hospitals recently welcomed the largest class in the 36-year history of its Fellows Program: 50 rising leaders from 27 essential hospitals, who will explore best practices in leadership, diversity and inclusion, policymaking, and other topics.
— Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc
The fellows began their year-long program with a session at the association’s annual conference, VITAL2024, June 17 to 19, in San Diego. The program, established in 1988, provides strategic leadership and advocacy training to help member hospitals develop and inspire their high-potential staff.
“The Fellows Program helps the next generation of essential hospital leaders grow as effective and passionate voices for their patients, community, and hospital,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, vice president of innovation and director of Essential Hospitals Institute, the association’s research, education, and leadership development arm.
Designed for senior clinical and administrative personnel, the program has produced more than 750 alumni, including CEOs, other hospital executives, and national health care thought leaders. America’s Essential Hospitals welcomes these essential hospital leaders to its 2024–2025 fellows class:
Alameda Health System, Oakland, Calif.
• Satira Dalton, MHSA, vice president, physician services
• Rodney Delaney, RN, director of nursing
Boston Medical Center, Boston
• Luisa Gomes, director of operations
Cook County Health, Chicago
• Ratna Kanumury, MSc, PA-C, associate chief strategy officer
Grady Health System, Atlanta
• Eric Paul Leue, vice president of HIV services
Harris Health System, Houston
• Amineh Kostov, MBA, MHA, vice president, system service lines
JPS Health Network, Fort Worth, Texas
• Shannon Fletcher, MBA, vice president, chief of staff
J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
• Stuart Godwin, MD, MBA, associate chief medical officer, emergency physician
Kern Medical Center, Bakersfield, Calif.
• Jeff Jolliff, PharmD, director of pharmacy
Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Houston
• William Walker, MSc, vice president, business and ancillary operations
NYC Health + Hospitals/Central Office, New York
• Marisol Arroyo, MPH, LNHA, chief quality officer
• Kecia-Ann Blissett, DO, medical director of behavioral health, digital health; medical director of Virtual ExpressCare—behavioral health
• Annika Ginsberg, MPA, senior director
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, Elmhurst, New York
• Michelle Lam, MBA, administrator
NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, New York
• Ellen Barlis, MPH, chief financial officer
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, Bronx, N.Y.
• Patricia Castro-Auvet, MD, chief of hospital medicine
• Don-Maria Cozier, MSHA, deputy director of operations—perioperative services
• Latoya Delmadge, MSW, director of social work—behavioral health
• Briana Episcopia, MPH, RN-BC, director, infection prevention
• Seth Narine, MPA, director of fiscal affairs
• Belinda Theodore-Bonaby, MHA, director of planning
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, Bronx, N.Y.
• Jaslynne Medina, MBA, associate executive director
NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn, Brooklyn, N.Y.
• Nairi Avakyan, assistant director of fiscal affairs
• Leonid Mirakov, director of nursing
Parkland Health, Dallas
• Vishal Arora, MD, physician
• Jared Lange, MBA, director, business sustainability and development
• Joyce Miller, DNP, MSN, director of nursing advanced practice
Regional One Health, Memphis, Tenn.
• Angela Adair, MHA, director of practice operations
San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, San Francisco
• Angelica Journagin, JD, MHA, chief administrative officer
San Francisco Health Network, San Francisco
• Nader Hammoud, MBA, vice president for support services
Temple University Health System, Philadelphia
• Patrick Vulgamore, MPH, director, addiction medicine service line
CHA Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, Mass.
• Romulda Delorme, MSN, RN, nurse manager
The MetroHealth System, Cleveland
• Michael Lewis, MD, vice president of hospital division
University Health, Kansas City, Mo.
• Pamela Bean, MBA, MHA, RN, vice president ambulatory care and corporate access
• L. Nathan Gause, MD, MBA, vice chair, orthopaedics
• Jennifer Keller, PsyD, senior director, behavioral health; section chief of psychology
University Health, San Antonio
• Christopher Hromas, PhD, assistant director—population health and community initiatives
• Michelle Garcia, executive director, human resources
• Delana Gonzales, MPH, director, FFACTS Clinic
• Tanya Khalfan Mendez, MPH, director
• Sarah Mohmedali, director of nursing
• Deidre Winnier, PhD, director, clinical research
Valleywise Health, Phoenix
• Crystal Garcia, MBA, RN, vice president of specialty services, quality and patient safety
WVU Medicine, Morgantown, W.Va.
• Edward Harrison, MBA, vice president, cancer services
• Umer Najib, MD, associate professor and vice chair for clinical operations
Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma, Ariz.
• Shay Andres, director of marketing
• Susana Franco, MIS, infrastructure manager
• Marella Lucas, RN, administrative director
• Stephanie Nicholson, MSN, director of emergency services and rapid decision unit
• Luz Wiley, DNP, APRN, ANP-BC, director of operations for transitional care
About America’s Essential Hospitals
America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to equitable, high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has advanced policies and programs that promote health, health care access, and equity. We support our more than 300 members with advocacy, policy development, research, education, and leadership development. Communities depend on essential hospitals for care across the continuum, health care workforce training, research, public health and health equity, and other services. Essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead all of health care toward better outcomes and value. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.
About Essential Hospitals Institute
Essential Hospitals Institute leads research, education, dissemination, and leadership development for America’s Essential Hospitals. To advance the quality, equity, safety, and affordability of care at essential hospitals, the Institute identifies promising practices in the field, provides professional development training, promotes practice improvements, and disseminates innovative approaches to care. It does this with an eye toward improving individual and population health, especially for underrepresented and marginalized people and communities.
