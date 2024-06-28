PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Texas Shows Continued Economic, Population Growth

TEXAS, June 28 - June 28, 2024 Fiscal Notes: Texas Shows Continued Economic, Population Growth (AUSTIN) — In the latest Fiscal Notes, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts examines the agency’s recently updated regional reports with 10 statistics illustrating Texas' continuing trend of strong economic and population growth. “Some data points surprised us, while other results confirmed what we’ve always known,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The saying, ‘I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could,’ is truer than you might think, especially when it comes to business and job creation. People come here, in part, to take advantage of a culture that supports businesses and entrepreneurship, our low tax burden, and a limited and consistent regulatory environment. Texas has a well-deserved reputation as an excellent place to start or transfer a business.” The Comptroller’s study also shows that Texas’ gross domestic product is climbing the global economic ranks. If Texas were a country, it would be the eighth-largest economy in the world, ahead of Canada and even Russia. Only a decade ago, Texas was the 12th-largest economy. This month, Fiscal Notes also wraps up Hegar’s recently completed Good for Texas Tour: Presidential Libraries Edition, which highlighted the three presidential libraries in Texas, the most of any state. Additionally, Hegar is honored to announce that the Comptroller's office received an Innovation and Excellence in Tax Administration award from the Federation of Tax Administrators for Fiscal Notes' relaunch, redesign and continued coverage of the Texas economy. Fiscal Notes provides information, original research and balanced analysis on the Texas economy. It’s one of the ways the Comptroller's office strives to assist and inform taxpayers and the people of Texas. Fiscal Notes content is an extension of the Comptroller's constitutional responsibilities to monitor the state's economy and to estimate state government revenues. Articles and analysis appearing in Fiscal Notes do not necessarily represent the policy or endorsement of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Space is devoted to a wide variety of topics of Texas interest and general government concern. Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.