Manila Bulletin and Build Initiative Partner to Enhance Night Owl GPT's Coverage of Philippine Current Events
By integrating Manila Bulletin’s trusted news data, we are not only enhancing the app’s functionality but also empowering Filipinos with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.”LONDON, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manila Bulletin, the Philippines’ leading and most trusted news organization, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Build Initiative, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating accessible and inclusive futures for all. This collaboration integrates Manila Bulletin’s reliable and comprehensive news data into Night Owl GPT, an innovative AI-driven mobile application developed by Build Initiative to bridge linguistic and digital divides across the Philippines.
— Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo
The partnership was officially signed by Ed Bartilad, Executive Editor of Manila Bulletin, and Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, Chief Future Officer of Build Initiative, marking a significant milestone in their shared commitment to democratizing access to information and fostering inclusivity.
Night Owl GPT, known for its real-time translations in Tagalog, Cebuano, and Ilokano, aims to expand its linguistic capabilities to encompass all 170 languages spoken across the Philippine archipelago. By leveraging Manila Bulletin’s extensive database of accurate and objective news, Night Owl GPT will now offer users up-to-date information on current events, ensuring that even the most marginalized groups can stay informed and engaged with the latest developments in the country.
"We are thrilled to partner with Build Initiative in this groundbreaking project," said Ed Bartilad, Executive Editor of Manila Bulletin. "Our mission has always been to provide accurate and objective news to Filipinos worldwide. Through Night Owl GPT, we can extend our reach even further, making our comprehensive news accessible to all Filipinos, regardless of their language or location. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a just and prosperous society by ensuring everyone has access to vital information."
Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, Chief Future Officer of Build Initiative, expressed her excitement about the collaboration: "Night Owl GPT is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. By integrating Manila Bulletin’s trusted news data, we are not only enhancing the app’s functionality but also empowering Filipinos with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. This partnership is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every Filipino, especially those in marginalized communities, can stay connected and informed."
About Manila Bulletin
Founded in 1900, Manila Bulletin is the Philippines’ largest English language broadsheet newspaper by circulation. As a publicly held corporation, it publishes a daily broadsheet, tabloid-sized newspapers, and various magazines in English, Filipino, and vernacular languages. With a vision to establish a just and fair society, Manila Bulletin provides accurate and objective news to Filipinos at home and abroad. Its mission is to encourage positive coverage and constructive criticism, becoming an instrument of construction rather than destruction.
About Build Initiative
Build Initiative envisions a world where all individuals, regardless of their abilities or background, can thrive in inclusive and barrier-free environments. Through advocacy, education, and strategic collaborations, the organization dismantles obstacles and enhances equal opportunities. By transforming physical and digital landscapes, Build Initiative empowers individuals across all spectrums of ability, advocating for fair practices and expanding educational access to ensure inclusivity as a universal norm.
About Night Owl GPT
Night Owl GPT is an innovative mobile app at the forefront of AI technology, crafted to transcend language barriers and foster inclusivity across the Philippines. Currently fluent in Tagalog, Cebuano, and Ilokano, Night Owl GPT aims to expand its linguistic capabilities to encompass all 170 languages spoken throughout the Philippine archipelago. With features like real-time translation, cultural competence, learning tools, and an accessibility-first design, Night Owl GPT empowers marginalized voices and contributes to cultural preservation and inclusive development.
