The Houstonian Club Announces the Opening of a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Complex
The Houstonian Club, a leading fitness and wellness facility in Houston, recently announced the opening of its newly constructed Pickleball Complex. The new courts address the growing interest in pickleball among members.
Four courts offer open-air play, while the other four are covered with a custom-built waterproof structure featuring Novasheild shade material. The Houstonian partnered with USA Shade to ensure year-round comfort and protection for all players.
The brand new Pickleball Complex offers play for up to 32 players, stadium-style seating for 300, and protection from the elements by a Novasheild structure.
We are thrilled to offer this new amenity to members of The Houstonian Club. The courts will provide a fantastic recreational and social option for members and guests of all ages and skill levels.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Club, a leading fitness and wellness facility in Houston, recently announced the opening of its newly constructed Pickleball Complex. The new courts address the growing interest in pickleball among members.
— Cher Harris, General Club Manager
Pickleball, recently named America's fastest-growing sport, has seen a surge in popularity. The game, which combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong elements, provides an engaging experience for players of all ages and skill levels. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, the demand for pickleball courts will require $900 million in construction and over 25,000 new courts in the next few years.
The new 28,000-square-foot complex at The Houstonian Club includes eight courts, allowing 32 people to play simultaneously. Designed by Design Workshop and built by Forney Construction, the project took eight months to complete.
"We are thrilled to offer this new amenity to members of The Houstonian Club," says Cher Harris, Club General Manager. "The courts will provide a fantastic recreational and social option for members and registered hotel guests of all ages and skill levels."
Four courts offer open-air play, while the other four are covered with a custom-built waterproof structure featuring Novasheild shade material. The Houstonian partnered with USA Shade to ensure year-round comfort and protection for all players, shielding them from weather elements, including harmful UV rays.
The Pickleball Complex also features stadium-style seating for 300, dedicated restroom facilities, and a retail space named The Courtside Pro Shop. The shop offers grab-and-go snacks, including Antone's Po’ Boy sandwiches, overnight oats, yogurt parfaits, chips, trail mix, beef jerky, and an assortment of canned alcoholic beverages. It also provides a full range of racquet sports items, including shoes, apparel, and equipment for pickleball, tennis, and padel.
The Houstonian Club's pickleball coordinator, Anthony Bright, leads a dedicated team of instructors to support play, lessons, and the growing interest in the sport. Members are invited to use the courts for daily and weekly programming, semi-private or private lessons, and private events.
Photos available here.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com/the-club
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/HoustonianClub
https://www.instagram.com/houstonianclub/
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram