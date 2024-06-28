The Houstonian Club Announces the Opening of a State-of-the-Art Pickleball Complex

The Houstonian Club, a leading fitness and wellness facility in Houston, recently announced the opening of its newly constructed Pickleball Complex. The new courts address the growing interest in pickleball among members.

Four courts offer open-air play, while the other four are covered with a custom-built waterproof structure featuring Novasheild shade material. The Houstonian partnered with USA Shade to ensure year-round comfort and protection for all players.