Maryland Horse Industry Board Meeting Notice

A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 10 A.M. by teleconference. This meeting was initially scheduled IN PERSON, but because of the heat we are experiencing this summer, we decided to move this meeting to a virtual format. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. A detailed agenda, minutes from the June 13, 2024 meeting at Clarity Riding as well as project updates and a financial summary will be sent out prior to the meeting. Please contact Executive Director, Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

Here is the Call information-

JOIN WITH GOOGLE MEET
Meeting link
meet.google.com/ets-kksv-zvh
Join by phone
(US) +1 417-567-3135
PIN: 490231850

 

