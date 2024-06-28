Colorado Man Charged with Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child in Connection with Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative

Survivors are still encouraged to report abuse at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert today announced that James Lane, age 52, has been charged with one count of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child for incidents that allegedly occurred between September 1, 2002 and December 31, 2003.

The charge in this case stems from a report made to the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative. Lane, then a youth pastor at Faith Reformed Church located in the City of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, is alleged to have assaulted the victim in Lane’s vehicle when he was driving the victim home. When interviewed by Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, Lane allegedly stated that he had a “relationship” with a girl in the youth group that got “inappropriate.” The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting through the website for the Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative.

“The Clergy and Faith Leader Abuse Initiative is providing a safe and trusted place for survivors to make reports about sexual abuse,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those whose investigation of the information reported in this case has led to this criminal charge.”

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to Wisconsin DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This charge is the result of an investigation by Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. Victim services are being provided by the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert. The criminal complaint is available on request.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Lane is presumed innocent until proven guilty.