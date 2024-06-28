Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Doctrine

Attorney General William Tong

06/28/2024

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce. The decision overturns the Chevron doctrine, which required federal courts to defer to administrative agencies in cases where statutory intent is unclear.

“This decision will inject a new level of uncertainty across all levels of federal agency actions,” said Attorney General Tong. “From environmental regulations to consumer protection and public health, this decision undermines the ability of government agencies to protect public health and safety. Functional government loses today.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has invoked Chevron at least 70 times since 1984 in upholding agency interpretations.

Link to Attorney General Tong's amicus brief.

