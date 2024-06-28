Build Initiative Foundation Joins the Climate Coalition to Tackle Global Climate Crisis
The Build Initiative Foundation partners with Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of organizations dedicated to addressing the climate and nature crises.
Joining the Climate Coalition amplifies our commitment to building a sustainable future where inclusivity and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Build Initiative Foundation is proud to announce its membership in the Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of organizations dedicated to addressing the climate and nature crises. This alliance, comprising over 130 organizations with a combined supporter base of 20 million people, aims to mobilize collective action to advocate for a safer, greener future.
The Climate Coalition, along with sister organizations Stop Climate Chaos Cymru and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, unites diverse members such as the National Trust, Women’s Institute, Oxfam, and RSPB. By joining forces, these organizations harness their collective power to influence policy and drive substantial change in combating the climate crisis.
Joining the Climate Coalition amplifies our commitment to building a sustainable future where inclusivity and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” said Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo, Founder and Chief Future Officer of Build Initiative Foundation.
“Our participation will further our efforts in advocating for climate action while ensuring that all communities, regardless of their background or abilities, can thrive in a sustainable environment,” Lamentillo added.
“We are delighted to welcome the Build Initiative Foundation as a member of The Climate Coalition. Their focus on creating inclusive, accessible, and sustainable communities in the face of global climate challenges will bring a valued perspective to the coalition's work,” Helen Meech, Executive Director of Climate Coalition, noted.
Highlighting Key Initiatives: GreenMatch and Carbon Compass
As part of its commitment to climate action, the Build Initiative Foundation is proud to spotlight two of its flagship projects: GreenMatch and Carbon Compass.
GreenMatch: This innovative web and mobile platform connects individuals and businesses with vetted environmental projects worldwide to offset their carbon footprints. Utilizing advanced AI technology, GreenMatch provides personalized plans for impactful climate action, fostering a global community dedicated to ecological sustainability. By offering tailored recommendations, GreenMatch empowers users to make meaningful contributions to environmental preservation and carbon reduction.
Carbon Compass: Carbon Compass is a state-of-the-art app designed to assist users in managing their carbon footprint effectively. Especially focused on the Philippines, the app tracks daily activities, travel, consumption, and energy usage. Through AI-driven insights, Carbon Compass offers personalized strategies for carbon offsetting via verified global projects. This tool enables users to make informed decisions, reducing their environmental impact and contributing to global sustainability efforts.
About the Climate Coalition
The Climate Coalition is the UK’s largest coalition of people committed to action on the climate and nature crises. The coalition brings together members and partners to become an unstoppable political force, advocating for a safer, greener future for current and future generations. The coalition calls on the UK Government and decision-makers to fulfill their promises and protect people and the planet from the escalating climate crisis.
About Build Initiative Foundation
At the Build Initiative Foundation, we design futures and build accessibility for everyone. We envision a world where all individuals, regardless of their abilities or background, can thrive in environments that are inclusive and barrier-free. Through persistent advocacy, comprehensive education, and strategic collaborations, we dismantle obstacles and enhance equal opportunities. Our mission extends to transforming physical and digital landscapes, advocating for fair practices, and expanding educational access, ensuring that inclusivity becomes a universal norm.
Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo
Build Initiative Foundation
+44 7983 241472
