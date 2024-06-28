COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES ELIGIBLE TEXANS TO APPLY FOR THE STAR FUND PROGRAM

The STAR Fund supports Texas agricultural producers affected by natural disasters

AUSTIN–Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) urge all agriculture producers affected by recent severe weather disasters to apply for the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund Disaster Assistance Program. This essential program provides financial support to help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts, offering crucial assistance to those on the front lines of these natural disasters. Qualifying applicants can receive a cost-share of up to 80% for eligible disaster recovery expenses.

“Texans are no strangers to extreme weather,” Commissioner Miller said. “Farmers and ranchers across the state are trying to rebuild fences, clean up their properties, and pick up the pieces from Mother Nature’s latest curve ball. That’s where the STAR Fund comes into play and why it was created—to help support folks during challenging times and to help them get back on their feet. TDA is committed to providing whatever help we can. I hope producers who need a little help will apply for assistance. That’s what this money is for.”

The STAR Fund currently has more than $1.2 million available to support agricultural producers. Fully funded by private donations, the STAR Fund provides resources to applicants in counties that have been declared disaster areas by the Texas Governor. Currently, assistance is available for multiple disasters, including the 2024 Panhandle wildfires and the severe storms that occurred in April and May 2024. Producers affected by these events are strongly encouraged to apply for assistance.

As disasters increase in scale, support for agricultural producers has become even more important—the Smokehouse Creek Fire, for example, became the largest recorded fire in Texas history in 2024. The STAR Fund is a recognition of the harsh realities Texans face, and TDA is dedicated to ensuring that producers receive the support they need and deserve.

“Folks, I urge you to apply for these funds, because every single Texan across our state depends on our agriculture producers to provide the food and fiber to keep us alive and keep our economy strong. Every single dollar in the Star Fund was donated by a private person or business—none of the funding is from taxpayer dollars. This money was donated by good, hardworking people who just want to help their fellow Texans get their operations back up and running," Miller added.

Applications for wildfire aid are due July 15, 2024, before 11:59 PM, and eligibility requirements can be reviewed here.

Applications for severe weather aid are due September 11, 2024, before 11:59 PM, and eligibility requirements can be reviewed here.

