Making history, making waves, and making LEGO

From orbit, Titan is beautiful and intriguing. But what about from the ground? One of our latest articles explores what it might be like to stand (or fly, or swim) on Saturn’s moon Titan. From hydrocarbon seas to plastic sand dunes and chubby rain, there’s a lot about this distant world that would make for a very bizarre experience. Pictured: In this infrared image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, you can see beneath the atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan to its surface features, including dark plains filled with plastic-like grains of hydrocarbon sand. Image: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona/University of Idaho.

An asteroid smash and an asteroid bash! This week’s Planetary Radio is all about asteroids, from the success of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission to the annual Asteroid Day events that raise awareness of asteroid science and the threat of impacts. Hear from Markus Payer, Asteroid Foundation Chair, and get an update on the results of DART with Terik Daly, a planetary scientist and the Planetary Impact Laboratory manager at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab.

Shoemaker NEO Grant winners are working to prevent an unwanted asteroid smash. Every two years, The Planetary Society awards a series of grants to asteroid hunters through our Shoemaker Near-Earth Object (NEO) Grant program. Catch up on the latest from some of our recent grant recipients from around the world who are working to find, track, and characterize asteroids and keep our planet safe.

Love art, design, and space? We want to hear from you! Submissions are still open in our call for designers for The Planetary Report, our quarterly member magazine. If you’ve got design, layout, and print experience we want to hear from you! Learn more about the request for proposals and apply today! Submissions are open until July 19.