CIO Association , Intertec Systems and Network Science AI join hands to empower CIOs to build an “AI-First” mindset
DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Science in partnership with Intertec Systems & in collaboration with the CIO Association, Dubai , is thrilled to announce the AI 101 Workshop, an unparalleled learning experience designed to empower professionals on their journey into the exciting world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Taking place on July 4th, 2024 at the luxurious Taj Exotica, The Palm Dubai, the AI 101 Workshop goes beyond the conventional industry workshops. This immersive program offers a unique blend of expert-led masterclasses, hands-on interaction with cutting-edge deep tech innovations, and collaborative learning opportunities.
“The AI 101 Workshop is more than just learning the fundamentals of AI,” says [Sandy Hardikar , CEO at Network Science] “It's an interactive exploration that will demystify AI from diverse perspectives, showcase its real-world applications, and will empower the CIOs to create a AI roadmap for there respective organizations.”
"Sessions like these are vital," says [Mr. Jayakumar Mohanachandran, President of the CIO Association, UAE.] "They foster innovation and strengthen our resolve to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These gatherings are crucial for cultivating a forward-thinking mindset, essential for driving growth, enhancing efficiency, and maintaining a competitive edge."
"Intertec is committed to leading the forefront of the AI revolution. With our AI-driven approach, we leverage digital technology to transform customer businesses, delivering enhanced value, growth, and efficiency. Our partnership with Network Science not only marks a significant milestone but also serves as a testament to our commitment to our vision. Through this collaboration and our combined capabilities, we aim to bring AI, Deep Tech expertise, and global experience to Middle Eastern businesses, empowering them to thrive in the digital age." says [Thomas George | Senior Vice President, Sales, Intertec]
Here's what attendees can expect:
1.Masterclass & Innovation Alley: Gain insights from leading AI experts and experience the future firsthand through hands-on interaction with Deep Tech innovations.
2.Demystify AI: Unravel the complexities of AI with an enlightening session that explores the technology from various angles.
3.Art of the Possible: Deep dive into real-world use cases of AI and deep tech, focusing on their vision, implementation priorities, and practical considerations.
4.AI / Deep Tech Roadmap: Collaboratively develop personalized AI roadmaps tailored to individual and organizational goals.
5.Deep Tech Innovation Alley: Explore and interact with cutting-edge deep tech solutions in a dedicated innovation space.
The AI 101 Workshop presents a unique opportunity for individuals of all backgrounds to:
1.Gain a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals.
2.Explore the vast potential of AI across different industries.
3.Develop actionable strategies to leverage AI for personal and professional advancement.
4.Network with industry leaders and fellow AI enthusiasts.
About Network Science:
Network Science is at the forefront of AI and Deep Tech Innovation. Through bold innovation and deep collaboration, supported by 400+ AI / Deep Tech use cases, Network Science is empowering businesses to develop an AI–first mindset, achieving sustainable competitive advantage and making a meaningful global impact. For further details, please visit www.networkscience.ai
About Intertec Systems:
Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India since its inception in 1991. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centres and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.
About the CIO Association (CIO Klub):
Founded in 2008, the CIO Association (CIO Klub) has grown into the largest non-profit association of Chief Information Officers in India, now boasting 16 chapters across India and abroad with over 2200 members and counting.
CIO Association is dedicated to driving technological transformation by uniting CIOs, CISOs, and Chief Digital Officers from diverse industries worldwide. Through dynamic knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration, members spearhead innovation, bolster initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, and advance cutting-edge business solutions. As an influential entity affiliated with NASSCOM and ASSOCHAM, CIO Association serves as the powerful voice of the global IT community across the world.
Sanket Hudali
Taking place on July 4th, 2024 at the luxurious Taj Exotica, The Palm Dubai, the AI 101 Workshop goes beyond the conventional industry workshops. This immersive program offers a unique blend of expert-led masterclasses, hands-on interaction with cutting-edge deep tech innovations, and collaborative learning opportunities.
“The AI 101 Workshop is more than just learning the fundamentals of AI,” says [Sandy Hardikar , CEO at Network Science] “It's an interactive exploration that will demystify AI from diverse perspectives, showcase its real-world applications, and will empower the CIOs to create a AI roadmap for there respective organizations.”
"Sessions like these are vital," says [Mr. Jayakumar Mohanachandran, President of the CIO Association, UAE.] "They foster innovation and strengthen our resolve to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. These gatherings are crucial for cultivating a forward-thinking mindset, essential for driving growth, enhancing efficiency, and maintaining a competitive edge."
"Intertec is committed to leading the forefront of the AI revolution. With our AI-driven approach, we leverage digital technology to transform customer businesses, delivering enhanced value, growth, and efficiency. Our partnership with Network Science not only marks a significant milestone but also serves as a testament to our commitment to our vision. Through this collaboration and our combined capabilities, we aim to bring AI, Deep Tech expertise, and global experience to Middle Eastern businesses, empowering them to thrive in the digital age." says [Thomas George | Senior Vice President, Sales, Intertec]
Here's what attendees can expect:
1.Masterclass & Innovation Alley: Gain insights from leading AI experts and experience the future firsthand through hands-on interaction with Deep Tech innovations.
2.Demystify AI: Unravel the complexities of AI with an enlightening session that explores the technology from various angles.
3.Art of the Possible: Deep dive into real-world use cases of AI and deep tech, focusing on their vision, implementation priorities, and practical considerations.
4.AI / Deep Tech Roadmap: Collaboratively develop personalized AI roadmaps tailored to individual and organizational goals.
5.Deep Tech Innovation Alley: Explore and interact with cutting-edge deep tech solutions in a dedicated innovation space.
The AI 101 Workshop presents a unique opportunity for individuals of all backgrounds to:
1.Gain a comprehensive understanding of AI fundamentals.
2.Explore the vast potential of AI across different industries.
3.Develop actionable strategies to leverage AI for personal and professional advancement.
4.Network with industry leaders and fellow AI enthusiasts.
About Network Science:
Network Science is at the forefront of AI and Deep Tech Innovation. Through bold innovation and deep collaboration, supported by 400+ AI / Deep Tech use cases, Network Science is empowering businesses to develop an AI–first mindset, achieving sustainable competitive advantage and making a meaningful global impact. For further details, please visit www.networkscience.ai
About Intertec Systems:
Intertec Systems is a leading IT solutions and services provider, championing the cause of digital transformation across the Middle East and India since its inception in 1991. With over 50 technology alliances, Intertec boasts robust capabilities in digital transformation, cloud, security, application services, and managed services. Serving a diverse clientele from public sector, healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, real estate, and utilities, Intertec leverages multi-country delivery centres and industry-specific platforms to ensure rapid solutions for these industries.
About the CIO Association (CIO Klub):
Founded in 2008, the CIO Association (CIO Klub) has grown into the largest non-profit association of Chief Information Officers in India, now boasting 16 chapters across India and abroad with over 2200 members and counting.
CIO Association is dedicated to driving technological transformation by uniting CIOs, CISOs, and Chief Digital Officers from diverse industries worldwide. Through dynamic knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration, members spearhead innovation, bolster initiatives like Make in India and Digital India, and advance cutting-edge business solutions. As an influential entity affiliated with NASSCOM and ASSOCHAM, CIO Association serves as the powerful voice of the global IT community across the world.
Sanket Hudali
Network Science
sanket@networkscience.ai
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube