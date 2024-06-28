Givzey’s Artificial Intelligence R&D Lab, Version2.ai, Signs Exclusive Robotics Partnership with IgnitePOST
Version2, the first artificial intelligence (AI) research and design lab specifically focused on advancing the development of autonomous AI for fundraising in the nonprofit sector.
World’s First Fully Autonomous Fundraiser Breaks Digital Threshold, Combes AI with Robotics to Independently Craft and Send Personal Handwritten Notes to Donors
Never before has AI been matched with robotics in such a powerful way.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Version2.ai, Givzey’s R&D AI design unit, today added robotic features to the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, which launched just this month. In partnership with IgnitePOST, the company that introduced robotically written pen and ink notes at scale to the market, Version2 will now be able to empower their fully automated frontline fundraisers, powered by AI, to send pen and ink notes to donors for introductory notes, birthday cards, and personalized stewardship notes.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey and Version2
“Givzey is thrilled to announce our partnership with IgnitePOST to enable the world’s first autonomous fundraiser to autonomously send AI-enabled, robotic-handwritten introductory notes, birthday cards and stewardship notes to donors. Never before has AI been matched with robotics in such a powerful way. The partnership between Givzey’s Version2 and IgnitePOST represents a technological advancement that breaks the digital threshold in a way that’s never been seen before and will give donors a magical and unexpected experience with the autonomous AI,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey and Version2.
How it Works:
Version2’s autonomous fundraisers have already proven that they can work independently with donors to produce gifts as a natural outcome of a guided donor engagement journey. Now, as Version2 takes its next step forward, the autonomous fundraiser will learn how to steward donors in appropriate ways, just as a human fundraiser would. When donors are introduced to the autonomous fundraiser, it’s the donor’s birthday, or the donor reaches stewardship stages, Version2’s fully autonomous fundraisers now have the ability to craft hand-written messages, send these messages to IgnitePOST, which uses its intelligent robots to take pen to paper and hand write the stewardship notes, at scale.
“We're excited to announce this new partnership between IgnitePOST's handwritten note platform and Givzey's autonomous AI-powered fundraiser. The joining of these two technologies makes sense in so many ways. As humans, we're social beings that crave meaningful interactions. However, people are inundated with digital communication, most of which is not meaningful or impactful. Sending personalized handwritten letters is one of the best ways to cut through the digital noise and leave lasting impressions. Through this partnership, fundraisers now have the ability to combine Givzey's powerful AI with robotically handwritten notes to absolutely maximize impact and results in a way that's never been done before,” said
Arian Radmand, CEO, IgnitePOST.
Version2 and IgnitePOST are quickly moving beyond testing and empowering fully autonomous frontline fundraisers to break the digital divide to steward donors and grow giving. View this short video to see what an AI-crafted, robotically written note looks like.
About Givzey
Givzey is fundraising’s first end-to-end Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. Givzey empowers organizations to solve the 'Messy Middle.' Our customers see clear and direct ROI by scaling multi-year giving strategies and efficiencies for fundraising staff, elevating the donor experience and improving retention, and ensuring positive, successful, and organized financial audits. Document gift intent. Formalize verbal agreements. Create organization from chaos. Increase bookable revenue today with Givzey.
About Version2
Version2, powered by Givzey, is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. By the end of 2024, Version2's goal is to empower every nonprofit organization with scalable autonomous AI that can successfully and autonomously manage a portfolio of donors and autonomously raise funds. By redefining traditional moves-management sequences, we believe that autonomous fundraisers should act as trusted liaisons between donors and institutions in ways that are similar but different than traditional fundraisers. By breaking through digital barriers, we will build the first fully functional autonomous fundraiser that can guide donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, gift solicitation and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care most about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at version2.ai.
About IgnitePOST
IgnitePOST helps brands create magic moments for their customers. Our real pen and ink handwritten notes cut through the digital noise to surprise and delight customers exactly where they are in their customer journeys.
Our intelligent software integrates with existing systems for easy set up and our robotics work at massive scale using ballpoint pens to give warmth to each note. This software-hardware combination generates perfectly timed and crafted moments that drive customers to action as our above industry average conversion rates show.
