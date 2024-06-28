Former PM Hassan Khaire Headlines 2024 Somali Week Festival
Former PM Khaire headlines the 2024 Somali Week Festival, promoting cultural exchange, unity, and celebrating Somali heritage in Minnesota and Washington, D.C.
Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to Headline 2024 Somali Week Festival
— Mohamed Farah
The 2024 Somali Week Festival is set to captivate global audiences with the historic visit of former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to the United States. This landmark event, celebrating Somali heritage, underscores the festival’s role in promoting international cultural exchange and unity. By bringing together people from diverse backgrounds, the festival fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Somali culture, contributing to global harmony and cooperation.
Somalia, with its rich history and vibrant traditions, plays a significant role in the cultural mosaic of the world. The Somali Week Festival provides a platform to highlight this heritage, celebrating the arts, music, cuisine, and customs that define Somali identity. This year's festival expects to draw over 40,000 attendees within the span one week, reflecting its growing influence and appeal.
"We are at a pivotal moment in Somalia's journey towards stability and prosperity," said Khaire. "Through continued partnership and collaboration, we can pave the way for a brighter future."
Mohamed Farah, Executive Director of Rising Impact (Ka Joog), and a Member of the 2024 Somali Week Host Committee added, "The Somali Week Festival embodies the spirit of community and resilience. It is an honor to have Former Prime Minister Khaire join us, and his presence will undoubtedly inspire and enrich the festival experience for all attendees."
On June 13th, 2024, the Minneapolis City Council passed a resolution recognizing the Somali Week Festival as a significant cultural event. "I’m truly honored to have carried this resolution, celebrating the Somali community's contributions to the city and acknowledging the enduring spirit and cultural richness of the Somali community in Minneapolis. What an incredible experience to be part of the Somali Week kick-off this year," said Council Member Osman.
The festival will feature a diverse range of events, including:
-- SomaliFest Concert (June 30, 2024): A celebration of Somali music with performances by renowned artists.
-- Somali Independence Day Festival (June 29, 2024): Commemorating Somali independence with cultural activities and community gatherings.
-- Town Hall Meeting (Minnesota) (June 28, 2024): An opportunity for community dialogue and engagement on important issues.
-- Somali Week Soccer Tournament (June 24, 2024): A free event showcasing local talent and promoting sportsmanship.
For more information and real-time updates, visit Somali Week Festival.
About Somali Week:
Somali Week is hosted by Ka Joog and Somalisnaps. Ka Joog is a nationally recognized Somali youth development organization that aims to enrich Somali American youth through education, mentoring, employment, and the arts. Somalisnaps is a leading Somali social media innovation, designed exclusively for the Somali community worldwide
