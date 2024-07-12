Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Winners to be Announced: 24 #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs, 8 countries compete

DDG Grant Announcement - Flyer DDG Grant Announcement - Flyer with Entrepreneurs DDG Grant Announcement - Who Will Win? Showing Countries DDG Grant Announcement - Supporting Entrepreneurs, Supporting Communities

24 #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs Finalists from 8 countries compete for Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Who will take home the Grants?

Diamonds Do Good® is thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global (UPG) announces that the winners are set to be unveiled for the prestigious and impactful Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2024. The extraordinary winners have come through a very competitive process. All 24 Finalists are outstanding #UPGBiashara Entrepreneurs who come from eight countries and represent different regions of the world.“Diamonds Do Goodis thrilled to continue its support of entrepreneurs who hail from communities where natural diamonds are mined, cut, and crafted into exquisite jewelry. Our Entrepreneurship Grant winners embody the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change,” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant supports entrepreneurs and supports communities by providing financial grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. These funds empower winners to both establish as well as scale their businesses and increase their positive impact on the community. As part of the impact of the grants, all applicants come through the UPG Biashara Learning Journey where they acquire new entrepreneurship skills and sharpen existing ones. In this ecosystem of support, entrepreneurs also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey which includes exposure, skills development, mentoring, funding and more.Who will win the 2024 Grants? The 24 Finalists showed exceptional creativity, vision and unwavering determination. These attributes make them ideal winners and it has made this selection very competitive. This year’s finalists represent the following countries: Botswana, Canada, India, Lesotho, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania.These are the Finalists and their respective countries:Botswana - Keletso Ronald Mosidila, Monkgogi Moshaga, Orebotse Mabusela, Balekane NgakaneCanada - Chinenye Ejim-OforIndia - Deepti Chaudhary, Sumit GhoshLesotho - Mafube Ranthimo, Matsepo Sello, Mabatho HloaliNamibia - Risto Kandele, Tresia Shituula-Auala, Ayesha TijuezeSierra Leone - Mohamed Kamara, Salamatu Conteh, Salamy Moody, Franklyn Koroma, Mohamed Samu, Habib TuraySouth Africa - Feziwe NyenguleTanzania - Jerusa Kitoto, Zephania Zakayo, Christian Mwijage, Abdlah NyambiTheir businesses represent a variety of sectors including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and wellness, jewellery, products, marketing, real estate, professional services and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions and dedication saw them advance to become Finalists for the 2024 Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant.What has happened so far? The 24 Finalists have just completed the final stage of the process, known as the "Shark Tank". This involves presenting to a group of professionals and jury members, in front of a live audience. In these sessions, Finalists reveal their business activities, challenges, solutions as well as their plans and prospects. The next step in the process is the announcement of the 2024 winners.“It is a joy to listen to entrepreneurs with brilliant solutions that win in the marketplace and that also deliver value to their communities. The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant has delivered another year of blockbuster impact - and the businesses are getting stronger and stronger. We know that all the Finalists are winners and we look forward to supporting their progress,” said Yemi Bebington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant Announcement takes place on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 at 4pm CEST (or 10am EDT). It is possible to attend the event for free and to witness the moment by visiting: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.

