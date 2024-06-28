OHRV Safety a Priority for Fish and Game Department This Summer

CONTACT:

Captain Mike Eastman (603) 271-3129

Marie Hixson (603) 271-3129

June 28, 2024

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers are preparing a proactive strategy of law enforcement initiatives geared toward encouraging safe and responsible individual riding practices for this summer and beyond. With the majority of trails now open in the state, riders should be sure to understand all the rules and regulations associated with safe and responsible OHRV operation. They are also asked to be respectful toward residents and landowners, to stay on marked trails, to operate within their skill level, to wear protective equipment including helmets, and to keep both hands on handlebars.

“Operating an OHRV on private property without landowner permission is by far the most common complaint received by Fish and Game regarding OHRVs,” said Captain Mike Eastman, who coordinates OHRV safety education and enforcement for Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division. “Landowner grievances are where we will be focusing a great deal of our enforcement efforts as the riding season progresses” Unlike other outdoor activities such as hunting or hiking, where private land must be posted to keep people off, riders of motorized vehicles must have written landowner permission to operate whether the land is posted or not. Local OHRV clubs have been able to establish marked, designated trails through dedicated work with individual property owners to procure the necessary landowner agreements to establish trail systems. In addition to operating off designated trails, noise from illegally modified exhaust and excessive speed are the most frequent complaints received from property owners.

“Fish and Game is also very focused throughout the year on educating the public about the principles of safe OHRV operation,” said Eastman. “Operating an OHRV is all about personal responsibility, and accidents are usually caused by people driving carelessly, too fast, beyond their skill level, or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To help prevent accidents, riders should always anticipate other operators on the trail, stay to the right side of the route, and maintain a safe following distance from the machine in front of them. It may seem like common sense, but wearing a helmet and keeping both hands on the handlebars and in control of the machine are crucial to a safe and exciting ride.”

Safe and responsible riding is what both landowners and OHRV clubs expect. In addition to enhanced enforcement, safety education is another way that Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division works to foster responsible OHRV operation. Each year, volunteer OHRV safety instructors educate over 1,000 students regarding OHRV rules, regulations, and responsible and safe operation. State law requires all operators 12 years of age and over to have either a valid motor vehicle driver’s license or have successfully completed an approved OHRV safety education class in order to operate off their own property. “We strongly recommend that all riders who purchase or rent an OHRV take a safety class to help reduce the risk of personal injury and property damage,” said Eastman.

For safety education classes, safe riding tips, information on where to ride, laws, and registration requirements, visit www.wildnh.com/ohrv/safety-facts.html.