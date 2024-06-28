The EFSA Panel on Plant Health performed a pest categorisation of Popillia quadriguttata (Coleoptera: Scarabaeidae), following a commodity risk assessment of bonsai Pinus parviflora grafted onto P. thunbergii from China, in which P. quadriguttata was identified as a pest of possible concern for the territory of the European Union. This is a univoltine polyphagous pest that occurs in eastern Asia from Vietnam northwards through eastern China and Taiwan, South Korea and into Far East Russia. Hosts include species of fruit trees within the genera Malus and Prunus, trees of forestry and environmental importance such as Quercus and Ulmus, shrubs such as Wisteria, soft fruit such as Rubus, grasses, including amenity turf and field crops such as potatoes, maize and soybean. Adults feed on host leaves, tender stems, flower buds, flowers and fruits; larvae feed on host roots. In northern China P. quadriguttata is a major pest of soybean; in South Korea, P. quadriguttata is one of the most serious insect pests of golf course turf. P. quadriguttata could enter the EU on various pathways including infested soil and growing media accompanying host plants for planning. Biotic factors (host availability) and abiotic factors (climate suitability) suggest that large parts of the EU would be suitable for establishment. Local spread would be mainly via natural dispersal of adults. Long distance spread would be facilitated by the movement of eggs, larvae and pupae infesting soil especially with plants for planting; adults could spread on plants for planting without soil. Economic and or environmental impacts would be expected on a range of plants if P. quadriguttata were to establish in the EU. Phytosanitary measures are available to reduce the likelihood of its introduction. P. quadriguttata satisfies all of the criteria that are within the remit of EFSA to assess for it to be regarded as a potential Union quarantine pest.