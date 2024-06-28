New Jersey Students Ved and Viaan Vyas Launch Innovative skincare brand "A.M.B.O (Arrest My Body Odor)"
See how 2 students spent over 4 years developing a product to solve an age-old problem 'Body Odor' by leveraging natural ingredients.MONROE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two New Jersey, middle and high school students, Ved, and his brother Viaan Vyas, have launched an innovative line of clean-label skin care products branded as AMBO (Arrest my Body Odor). This new product line will revolutionize how people keep themselves fresh and smell great throughout the day. Products are now available at ShopAMBO.
"Body Odor begins around puberty and is a leading cause of embarrassment for all, especially teens and young adults. AMBO is a truly innovative deodorizing body spray, free from harsh chemicals and gentle on the skin," said Ved. “AMBO was developed to fill the gap in clean-label skin care products designed specifically for teens and young adults' skin care needs. "We are incredibly excited to share it with the world and help everyone feel confident and comfortable throughout the day."-
AMBO body spray is an effective all-natural deodorizing body spray. It is free from sulfates, parabens, aluminum, and baking soda. It is rich in botanical extracts, essential oils, and vitamin C, providing a nourishing and refreshing experience for the skin. It works by targeting the root cause of body odor, the bacteria, and microflora that exist on your skin.
"AMBO body spray is not just a deodorizing body spray; it's a skincare product that promotes healthy and radiant skin," said Viaan. “Though we designed AMBO for kids, everyone can benefit from our product. We are committed to providing our customers with products that are both effective and beneficial for their well-being."
While researching for the body spray, Ved and Viaan realized that bacteria and fungi are also responsible for other skin challenges faced by many. They used this knowledge to develop formulations for a face cleanser and a shampoo. “Our face cleanser and shampoo provide the same clean-label approach to helping people manage acne and blemishes on the face and take pride in their healthy scalp and hair,” said Viaan.
Ved and Viaan are currently working on further expanding AMBO's product line to include a variety of scents and new formulations to cater to different preferences and skin types. They are also exploring ways to partner with local businesses and organizations to make AMBO more accessible to the community.
"Our journey started with AMBO body spray, but that was just the beginning," said Ved. "We have big plans for our brand, and we are excited to see how we can continue to innovate and provide our customers with high-quality, natural skincare products. Stay tuned for more products to come”!
AMBO is a line of all-natural skincare products designed to promote healthy, radiant skin. The products are free from harsh chemicals and are formulated with botanical extracts, essential oils, and vitamins to provide a nourishing and revitalizing experience. AMBO is developed by teens, loved by everyone! AMBO is proudly made in the USA.
Ved Vyas is a rising junior at St. Joe's High School in Metuchen, NJ. He is a passionate inventor and entrepreneur interested in skincare and personal care products. Ved is also passionate about Fencing and has recently received his E2024 rating at a Div 1 level fencing tournament. Ved continues to learn more about skin care and posts regularly on his Blog.
Viaan Vyas is entering sixth grade at Brookside Elementary School in Monroe, NJ. He is a creative and innovative thinker passionate about exploring new ideas and developing solutions to everyday problems. Viaan plays the piano and chess. He is looking forward to restarting fencing this summer.
A.M.B.O (Arrest My Body Odor) is owned by VJV Innovation Inc. All rights reserved.
