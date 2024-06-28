KraneShares Enters the Brazil Market with ETF BDR Listings on B3 – The Brazil Stock Exchange

SÃO PAULO, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its innovative global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the listing of its first ETF Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on B3 – the Brazil Stock Exchange. The ETF BDRs will be available under the following tickers:



KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF - BKWB39

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF - BKBA39

These two products offer dynamic exposure to strategic segments of China’s markets. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF - BKWB39 focuses on China-based companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong that provide internet-related services and benefit from increased domestic consumption. The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF - BKBA39 provides exposure to 50 large-cap companies listed in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges (A-shares) available through Stock Connect.

"Listing these BDRs represents a major step in our commitment to the Brazil market," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "China and Brazil have a strong relationship and KraneShares strategies help Brazilian investors access long-term growth opportunities in the world’s second largest economy.”

KraneShares is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and has partnered with BTG Pactual for distribution in Latin America.

“We would like to thank the collaboration of B3, Banco B3, and BTG Pactual that made it possible to bring our flagship ETFs to the local market,” said Fernando Cabrales, who leads the Latin America distribution strategy for KraneShares.

Will Landers, Head of Third-Party Distribution at BTG Pactual, reiterated the importance of having a partner with deep knowledge of the Chinese capital markets: “We are excited about the opportunity to connect our clients in Brazil with the team at KraneShares so they can take advantage of their expertise, research capabilities, and unique product offerings.”

About ETF BDRs

ETF BDRs are certificates issued in Brazil representing foreign investment funds and traded on the Brazilian stock exchange in local currency. These products allow Brazilian investors to access foreign markets in a simplified way and expand their portfolio's diversification strategy.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

Risk Disclosures:

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change.

ETF BDRs – Brazilian Depositary Receipts – are securities issued in Brazil and traded on the Stock Exchange, which are backed by shares of ETFs – Exchange Traded Funds – issued abroad.

Investing in ETF BDRs involves risks, including risks related to the liquidity of receipts in the secondary market. It is recommended that investors carefully read the legal documents of the products available on the website www.b3.com.br, the official source for disclosing information on the BDRs of ETFs, with special attention to the sections relating to the purpose and investment policy, as well as risk factors, fees, expenses and charges.

Investments made in ETF BDRs are not guaranteed by any person or entity, including the service providers of the underlying ETF.

KraneShares does not sell or distribute investment products in Brazil. For information on investing or disinvesting in BDRs of ETFs, the investor must directly contact the depository institution or the brokerage with which he has an account. Available to qualified investors only.



