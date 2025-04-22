CMB.TECH - General meetings of 22 May 2025

Antwerp, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT & Euronext: CMBT) (“CMB.TECH” or the “Company”) invites its shareholders to participate in the Annual General Meeting, Special General Meeting & Extraordinary General Meeting that will be held on Thursday 22 May 2025 at 10.00 a.m. CET in 2000 Antwerp, De Gerlachekaai 20.

In view of the record date of Thursday 8 May 2025, shareholders may not reposition shares between the Belgian Register and the U.S. Register during the period from Wednesday 7 May 2025 at 8.00 a.m. (Belgian time) until Friday 9 May 2025 at 8.00 a.m. (Belgian time) (“Freeze Period”).

The convening notice and other documents related to these meetings are available on the CMB.TECH website in the investors section under General Meetings.

The practical formalities for participation in this meeting are described in the convening notice.

The agenda of the ordinary general meeting is as follows:

Report of the supervisory board and of the statutory auditor for the financial year closed on 31 December 2024 Acknowledgment and approval of the remuneration report Approval of the annual accounts of the Company for the financial year closed on 31 December 2024 Allocation of the result for the financial year closed on 31 December 2024 Discharge (release of liability) granted to the members of the supervisory board and to the statutory auditor, by means of separate voting, for the execution of their mandate in the course of the financial year 2024 Special discharge (release of liability) granted to the members of the supervisory board, by means of separate voting, in relation to the date of the ordinary general meeting End of term of office and reappointment of Ms. Julie De Nul as member of the supervisory board Resignation of Mr. Patrick Molis as independent member of the supervisory board Appointment of Compagnie Nationale de Navigation S.A.S., permanently represented by Mr. Patrick Molis, as independent member of the supervisory board Remuneration of the members of the supervisory board Remuneration of the statutory auditor Proxy Crossroad Bank for Enterprises, counters for enterprises, registers of the enterprise court, administrative agencies and fiscal administrations

The agenda of the special general meeting is as follows:

Approvals of change of control clauses in credit agreements in accordance with Article 7:151 of the Code of Companies and Associations Acknowledgement of supervisory board report and approval of the potential transfer of assets in accordance with Article 7:151/1 of the Code of Companies and Associations Proxy Crossroad Bank for Enterprises, counters for enterprises, registers of the enterprise court, administrative agencies and fiscal administrations

The agenda of the extraordinary general meeting is as follows:

Authorization of the supervisory board to increase the share capital of the Company within the framework of the authorized capital. Amendments to article 7 of the articles of association. Renewal of the authorization of the supervisory board to acquire the Company’s shares Authorization of the supervisory board to dispose of the Company’s shares to one or more specific persons, other than members of the personnel of the Company or its subsidiaries Amendments to article 13 of the articles of association. Authorization to the notary public to amend and coordinate the articles of association in order to align these with the previous decisions. Proxy Crossroad Bank for Enterprises, counters for enterprises, registers of the enterprise court, administrative agencies and fiscal administrations

Announcement first quarter 2025 results– 14 May 2025

