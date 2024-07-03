Explosive New JFK Book with Shocking Revelations
From the secret CIA assassination unit to his little-known gay confidant who had rooms in the White HouseLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RECKLESS: Sex, Lies and JFK
Detective Mike Rothmiller & Douglas Thompson
ISBN 9781802471830
Paperback £9.99
• Meet Lem Billings, JFK’s gay confidant and closest friend, who had his own suite in the White House
• Learn about the off-the-books CIA assassination unit set up by JFK in 1961
• Find out about Kennedy’s assassination, from those who know the truth
Drawing on new interviews and previously hidden police and intelligence files, including essential new material never before made public, Reckless finally reveals the full corruption of America’s Camelot.
John F. Kennedy’s life is promoted by sentimental and careless mythmakers as pure legend. But a sinister shadow lies across it.
His death was such a shocking event that the vivid memory of his assassination still blinds us to much of what went before. When it is recalled, it is almost always seen through the prism of that single, terrible day in Dallas, obscuring the dark corners of his time and government.
For JFK, power was soundbites over policy, the White House a fairytale castle, and the President manifested as a hypersexualised movie star. As with Hollywood, the willing suspension of belief was required.
Reality imposes no such limits.
Drawing on essential new material derived from decades-long investigations, Detective Mike Rothmiller and Douglas Thompson shatter the secrets and lies with a revelatory and dramatic true-life thriller focusing on JFK and Robert F. Kennedy, both before and after they bought the White House.
All the usual suspects, from FBI titan J. Edgar Hoover and billionaire Howard Hughes to CIA rogue agents and Mob hitmen appear in a narrative which sweeps from wartime London to the salons of Washington, from the bedrooms of Hollywood to the torture chambers and jungles of central America, and on to revolutionary Cuba and the tragic, bloody political carousel of Vietnam.
Detective Mike Rothmiller served for ten years with the LAPD. Alongside his dedication to public service, he has established a media career producing television documentaries and working as a correspondent and presenter. He is the author of numerous books including Bombshell, with Douglas Thompson (Ad Lib, 2021, over 21,000 copies sold.)
Douglas Thompson is the Sunday Times bestselling author of many non-fiction books covering an eclectic mix of subjects from major Hollywood biographies to revelatory bestsellers about remarkable people and events. He divides his time between a medieval Suffolk village and California, where he lived as a Fleet Street correspondent and columnist for more than 20 years.
