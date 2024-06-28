Jusan Bank Receives Improved Corporate Sustainability Assessment from S&P

We are pleased that our efforts to improve Jusan Bank’s sustainability has been recognised with an improved CSA by S&P.” — Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jusan Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s leading financial institutions, is proud to share it has received an improved Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) from S&P Global Market Intelligence, marking recognition of its ESG progress.

The CSA was the second received by Jusan Bank and saw an overall score of 34 out of 100, an 11-point improvement on the previous rating. The bank scored 41 in the assessment’s Governance and Economic dimension, 15 on the Environmental dimension, and 33 on the social dimension. Jusan Bank improved its score in each of the S&P CSA dimensions compared to the previous year.

S&P’s CSA methodology is based on detailed questionnaires of approximately 100-130 questions covering, on average, 23 different key themes across the economic, social, and environmental dimensions. The underlying metrics, questions, and criteria that make up the scores are weighted according to their relevance and materiality to the assessed company’s sector.

The CSA improvement follows PwC Kazakhstan ranking Jusan Bank’s 2023 Sustainability Report as the best in Kazakhstan’s financial services sector in December 2023, and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange commending Jusan Bank for its sustainability reporting in March 2024. In 2022, the Bank undertook a comprehensive assessment of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions for the first time, and Jusan Bank has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact sustainability initiative since 2023.

Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jusan Bank, commented, “We are pleased that our efforts to improve Jusan Bank’s sustainability has been recognised with an improved CSA by S&P. This achievement confirms our commitment to high standards of sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. We will continue our focus here to promote long-term sustainable growth and benefit our customers, the economy and society as a whole.”

About Jusan Bank:

Jusan Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Kazakhstan, and the 5th largest bank in the country in terms of assets under management. The Bank boasts an advanced digital offering and is expanding its ecosystem to service rapidly evolving customer needs. Jusan Bank has over 118 branches in 43 cities, and its retail brokerage, Jusan Invest AO, has the largest client base in Kazakhstan. In November 2023, Moody's upgraded the long-term deposit rating of the Bank to Ba3, outlook positive.