Taryan Group Wins Top Awards for Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort & Residences at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024
Newly announced Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort & Residences wins Development of the Year — Indonesia and Resort Estate Project of the Year – IndonesiaBALI, INDONESIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taryan Group has been honored with two prestigious awards, Luxury Residential Development of the Year - Indonesia and Resort Estate Project of the Year – Indonesia, for the newly announced Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort & Residences at the 2024 Real Estate Asia Awards, recently held in Singapore.
The Real Estate Asia Awards is a prestigious program designed to honor outstanding real estate projects, developments, and companies throughout Asia that redefine the standards of excellence in the industry. Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Resort & Residences will be the first luxury beachfront resort in Seseh. The 216 key resort and residences will be built fronting the volcanic black sands of Seseh and redefines luxury with its innovative design and cultural homage. The Anantara Dragon Seseh Bali Residences is an investment project and will be available for purchase through Taryan Group, with Anantara providing overall resort management.
Created by renowned British architect John Dawes, a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), the dragon-shaped design has symbolically debuted in the Year of the Dragon. Cocoon Concept residences draw inspiration from Balinese nature and local folklore, symbolizing transformation and will offer residents a transformative living experience. The design creates harmony between the interior and exterior and ensures stunning sunrise and sunset views over the Indian Ocean.
Slated to open in 2027, guests will be able to revel in restorative stays at the peaceful hideaway along the Indian Ocean. Guests can rejuvenate themselves at the Anantara Spa, find their inner peace in dedicated yoga and meditation studios, level up their workout at the top-of-the-line fitness centre, how to ride the waves from the on-site surf school or relax at the beach lounge or one of three swimming pools. The property will include three dining outlets: an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty Japanese restaurant and a poolside bar.
Artur Mkhitaryan, CEO and founder of Taryan Group: “It is a great honor for us to be chosen in two categories of such a prestigious award, competing with many incredible industry players. The values and standards of the Real Estate Asia Award resonate with us completely, and we are glad that we could showcase that in our project. The combination of the distinctive architecture and design of our cocoon residences, elevated by the Anantara signature hospitality, will offer guests and owners extraordinary experiences that celebrate Bali’s natural beauty and culture”.
Taryan Group, an internationally acclaimed developer, is renowned for progressive and innovative projects globally. The success at the Real Estate Asia Awards 2024 underscores Taryan Group’s commitment to excellence and cultural integration in luxury residential and resort estate development.
Gogola
Gogola agency
hello@gogola.agency