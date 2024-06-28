Decision Lens software selected for use by US Coast Guard Office of Civil Engineering

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by US Coast Guard Office of Civil Engineering (CG-43) for modernizing the prioritization of its mission for shore infrastructure planning and investment portfolio.

Maria Ryan, Vice President at Decision Lens was ecstatic at the selection, “In my work with our customers, it has become clear that the increasing demands across the Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are straining budgets and requiring a more consistent, data-driven approach to how investments are prioritized. Coast Guard leadership has recognized this dynamic, and their forward-thinking approach has them investing in innovative solutions like Decision Lens. I am confident the Coast Guard will soon be able to more effectively prioritize, plan, and fund as they quickly implement the software and grow adoption.”

Decision Lens will serve as an important element in transforming how CG-43 manages its shore facility capital asset portfolio for the Coast Guard. By leveraging Decision Lens, The Office of Civil Engineering can prioritize and invest in the "right" facility, at the "right" location, at the "right" time, and for the "right" cost to provide the necessary planning, designing, contracting, acquiring, engineering and environmental stewardship its missions demand. Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to maintain secure U.S. shorelines. Commercial-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios delivers on this requirement.

The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across DHS demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DHS & DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About US Coast Guard Office of Civil Engineering

The Office of Civil Engineering is responsible for managing the shore facility capital asset portfolio for the Coast Guard, providing the necessary planning, designing, contracting, acquiring, engineering and environmental stewardship services to support the "right" facility, at the "right" location, at the "right" time, and for the "right" cost. The office also provides technical support for visual and audible aids to navigation and pollution response hardware.

