No-Code Game Creation Platform Overplay Featured on Times Square Billboard, Celebrates Investment from Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban attracted to Overplay’s AI-powered game creation technology that makes video interactive. Shark Tank episode airs Sat, June 29, 10pm ET/PT on ABC.
I like to geek out with the good stuff. Overplay is the good stuff!”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overplay, the no-code platform for turning videos into games, is celebrating a major milestone with a prominent billboard in Times Square. This comes after securing an investment from renowned entrepreneur Mark Cuban during their appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank in March 2024. The episode, which aired to over 3 million viewers, will reair on ABC on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 10pm ET/PT.
Using AI tools within Overplay’s multi-patented platform, social media users, creators, and brands can transform their videos into casual games with no code, for free. Overplay has struck a partnership with Adobe, who also backed Overplay through the Adobe Fund for Design, to streamline the game creation process from editing videos in Adobe Express to making games with Overplay’s app. To further enhance user experience, Overplay recently launched a newly redesigned game maker that makes it even easier for users to create their own games from personal videos, in minutes. Overplay intends to monetize the platform through licensing and advertising. These initiatives position Overplay at the intersection of a $574 billion digital media landscape across social media, gaming, and advertising.
Mark Cuban, a visionary entrepreneur and investor, recognizes Overplay's potential to revolutionize game creation and media at large. He has joined the team as both an investor and strategic advisor. Known for his discerning investment portfolio and flair for identifying groundbreaking ventures, Cuban’s investment in Overplay underscores his confidence in the platform’s ability to disrupt the media landscape with interactive content and playable ads.
"I like to geek out with the good stuff. Overplay is the good stuff!" said Cuban.
To commemorate this significant investment, Overplay is featured alongside Cuban on a vibrant billboard in Times Square.
"Seeing Overplay light up Times Square is a dream come true. This milestone not only celebrates Mark Cuban's investment but also symbolizes our commitment to bringing game creation to the masses. We're thrilled to share this journey with our community and can't wait to see the amazing games they create," said Caroline Strzalka, Co-Founder and COO at Overplay.
In conjunction with the Shark Tank feature and Times Square feature, Overplay has launched a community investment round. This unique opportunity allows the public to invest alongside Mark Cuban and be part of Overplay’s revolutionary journey.
For more information on how to invest, visit wefunder.com/overplay.
About Overplay:
Overplay is a user-generated gaming platform that gives users the ability to create their own games from short videos and share them with the world instantly. Founded by seasoned interactive media executives Dan Projansky and Caroline Strzalka, Overplay aims to democratize game development and make it accessible to everyone. The platform has generated over 1.3 million games played and well over 200,000 app downloads. Overplay is backed by venture capitalists Village Global, Gaingels, Sound Media Ventures, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Red & Blue Ventures, Band of Angels, Stampede Ventures, Outlander Capital, Singularity Capital, Everyrealm, Adobe Fund for Design, as well as angels from Warner Brothers and Riot Games. For more information, please visit overplay.com.
