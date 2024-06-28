Lost Van Gogh Painting of Sultan of Morocco Found, Tied to Infamous Art Heist and Billionaire's Secret Life
A fake death, media corruption, & crimes committed like the ones shown in films became a reality. Where some of the largest unsolved art crimes would be solved.
This amazing Sultan of Morocco painting by Vincent van Gogh is part of an incredible story”OKEECHOBE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a twist that could rewrite art history and true crime narratives, a long-lost Vincent van Gogh painting depicting the Sultan of Morocco, Moulay Hassan I, has been unearthed. This stunning discovery is intrinsically linked to the notorious 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum heist and is at the heart of the newly released true crime memoir, "Crime & Canvas," by Suzanne Kenney.
The oil painting, believed to be inspired by van Gogh's admiration for Eugéne Delacroix, bears a striking resemblance to the Sultan and features stylistic elements reminiscent of both Delacroix and Theo van Rysselberghe. It was found in the unlikely possession of the author's mother, a Florida flea market vendor. She had purchased it for a mere few dollars from a mysterious stranger in 1991. This stranger was later identified as Frederick R. Koch, a billionaire art collector with a troubled past.
A Tangled Web of Secrets:
"Crime & Canvas" is a riveting account of the author's quest to unravel the truth behind her mother's acquisition of the painting and its connection to the Gardner Museum heist. Through meticulous research and examination of handwritten notes accompanying the artwork, the author paints a picture of a troubled billionaire haunted by his actions and seeking redemption through a series of clandestine art transactions.
The book delves into Koch's double life, exploring his motivations for stealing the paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the elaborate scheme he devised to make right with the art world undetected, and the role a devastating art warehouse fire in London played.
Key Points:
Major Art Discovery: The painting is considered a significant find, offering new insights into van Gogh's artistic journey and potentially worth millions.
Art Heist Solved: The author's investigation suggests that the Gardner Museum heist may finally be solved, implicating a billionaire who was previously above suspicion.
Trove of Missing Art: The discovery of the van Gogh is only the tip of the iceberg. The author's mother also acquired other masterpieces, including works by Picasso, Manet, and Calder, potentially resurfacing even more lost art.
True Crime Thriller: "Crime & Canvas" is a page-turner, a true crime memoir that reads like a suspense novel, filled with unexpected twists and turns.
Fake Death, Media Corruption, and More: The book delves into a world of intrigue, revealing shocking details about the art world and the lengths some will go to protect their secrets.
A Daughter's Determination: The author's unwavering pursuit of the truth is a testament to her resilience and determination to honor her mother's legacy.
About the Author:
Suzanne Kenney is a 54-year-old web developer, entrepreneur, mother, and grandmother residing in Florida. Her mother's extraordinary experience with a billionaire art thief inspired her to write "Crime & Canvas," her debut book.
Book Details:
Title: Crime & Canvas
Author: Suzanne Kenney
Genre: True Crime, Art History
Available: October 2022, Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMDRQ8RZ) or https://crimeandcanvas.com/
Additional Information:
The van Gogh painting's discovery is expected to generate immense interest from art collectors, museums, and true crime enthusiasts alike. "Crime & Canvas" offers a unique and intimate perspective on this historic find, promising to enthrall readers with its gripping narrative and shocking revelations.
Offering readers a thrilling glimpse into the shadowy corners of the art world.
For more information visit https://theartworkstory.com/
