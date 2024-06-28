Angola Customs improves its Rules of Origin capacities

Under the framework of the EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme, funded by the European Union, the World Customs Organization (WCO), in partnership with the Regional Training Center (RTC) Kenya and the Angola Revenue Administration (AGT), held a national training workshop on rules of origin for Angola Customs. The workshop was held in Luanda, Angola, from 24 to 28 June 2024 with the objective to assist Angola in enhancing its knowledge and application of preferential rules of origin. The training is part of a workplan established with the RTC for competency development for several countries in the ESA region.

During the workshop, participants worked on key concepts for proper origin determination, related operational and procedural issues, including origin certification and origin irregularities, as well as the establishment of efficient origin management. In addition, participants discussed specific areas of concern, including the low level of knowledge and use of the FTAs and challenges linked to verification of origin including trough administrative cooperation. They also discussed recommendations for better management and implementation of rules of origin on a national and regional level.

Participants engaged actively and greatly appreciated the opportunity given by the workshop to exchange knowledge and experiences and stressed that this training would contribute to trade facilitation as well as fair and efficient revenue collection.

In the margins of the workshop, the experts visited the newly established Customs Museum and Library which displays the history of Angola Customs and comprises a modern digital library used for research both by Customs staff and the public.

The EU-WCO Rules of Origin Africa Programme will continue its work with the RTC and Angola Customs to equip Customs officials and relevant stakeholders with extended knowledge for efficient implementation and application of rules or origin.

For further information please contact EU-WCORoOAfrica.Program@wcoomd.org