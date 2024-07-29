HQ Announces Strategic Partnership with Talixo to Enhance Global Ground Transportation Solution
HQ partners with talixo to offer affordable, economy rides. Now HQ clients can access talixo's fleet in 1,100+ cities, enhancing HQ's global mobility solutions.
This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering a frictionless global ground transportation solution.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HQ, the industry-leading global enterprise solution for corporate mobility, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with talixo, the leading global operator of pre-booked private ground transfers. The integration of talixo allows HQ to enhance its range of ride options with a focus on affordable, economy rides.
— Jeff LaFave, Managing Director, HQ
Through this partnership, HQ clients will now have seamless access to talixo's fleet inventory located across more than 1,100 cities in over 130 countries, ensuring global coverage for standard car service. This is particularly beneficial for late-night rides home, airport transfers, and inter-city business travel.
As part of the HQ Connect supplier network, talixo vehicles and drivers are thoroughly vetted and fully insured, meeting HQ Connect's stringent safety standards. talixo's ride options seamlessly integrate with HQ's SummitGround platform, enhancing the overall service experience for business travelers with a focus on cost, convenience and choice.
"Partnering with talixo allows us to provide our clients with a wide range of ground travel options that are both cost-efficient and reliable," said Jeff LaFave, Managing Director of HQ. "This strategic partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering a frictionless global ground transportation solution. With millions of rides serviced, talixo has a proven track record in using data to optimize the passenger experience, which further strengthens HQ's commitment to enhancing ground travel through innovation and insights.”
"Ground transportation is the connective tissue for most travel itineraries. But the reality is that it's highly fragmented - and as a result often overlooked in corporate travel,” commented Sebastian Kleinau, Founder & CEO of talixo. “We are proud to partner with HQ, who share our vision for creating more connected journeys for business travelers with reliable, globally standardized car services. And giving travel managers visibility and control of their mobility spend, while delivering greater duty of care for their travelers."
For more information about HQ and its new partnership with talixo, please visit https://hqtravel.com/integrations/
Daniel Stern
HQ
+44 7474 362303
daniel@hqtravel.com