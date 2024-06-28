Processing Strawberry Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Processing Strawberry Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The processing strawberry market encompasses various stages and techniques used to transform fresh strawberries into different products for extended shelf life, preservation, or further use in diverse applications. These processing steps include receiving, grading, sorting, slicing, treating with heat or freezing, and reprocessing previously processed strawberries into retail-packed frozen strawberries.

Market Size and Growth

The processing strawberry market size has witnessed rapid growth, rising from $86.15 billion in 2023 to $95.02 billion in 2024, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness of health benefits, the rise in popularity of organic and locally sourced strawberries, adoption of sustainable farming practices, growing demand for fresh strawberries, and expanded shelf space for fresh produce.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $141.79 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.5%. Factors driving this growth include the escalating demand for processed strawberry products, expansion in indoor and vertical farming methods, increasing preference for organic strawberries, and the overall growth of the food industry.

Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, key trends influencing the processing strawberry market include advancements in precision farming, automation in harvesting through technologies like semi-autonomous robots, integration of drone technology and data analytics, innovations in packaging and preservation technologies, adoption of advanced irrigation systems, greenhouse cultivation techniques, and advancements in pest control methods.

Growing Demand for Processed Foods

The rising demand for processed foods, driven by factors such as convenience, evolving lifestyles, and urbanization, is a significant driver for the processing strawberry market. Processed strawberry products offer convenience, versatility, enhanced flavor, and sustainability benefits, catering to consumer preferences for ready-to-eat and easily accessible food options.

For instance, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), the export value of processed food and beverage products reached $54.3 billion in 2022, underscoring the robust growth and importance of processed food sectors globally.

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the processing strawberry market, including J.R. Simplot Company, Dole plc, and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as semi-autonomous harvesting robots. These technologies aim to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance productivity in strawberry harvesting operations.

In March 2021, AgPro Robotics Inc. introduced the StrawBot, a semi-autonomous strawberry harvesting robot designed to assist human pickers by autonomously navigating fields and carrying harvested strawberries, thereby optimizing harvesting processes.

Market Segments

The processing strawberry market is segmented by:

• Type: Dried Strawberry, Strawberry Tart, Freeze-Dried Strawberry, Canned Strawberry, Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Puree, Other Types

• Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales, Food Service, Food Processing Industry

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the processing strawberry market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Processing Strawberry Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Processing Strawberry Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on processing strawberry market size, processing strawberry market drivers and trends, processing strawberry market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The processing strawberry market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

