Global Prebiotic Fiber Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

The Business Research Company's Prebiotic Fiber Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The prebiotic fiber market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prebiotic fiber market size has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding from $6.51 billion in 2023 to $7.23 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The market is poised for even faster growth, projected to reach $11.06 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2%. This growth is driven by the increasing awareness of gut health, rising demand for natural and functional foods, and the expanding popularity of plant-based diets.

Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Fuels Market Expansion

The growing popularity of plant-based diets is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic fiber market going forward. Plant-based diets, which emphasize foods such as fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, offer numerous health benefits and are gaining traction due to ethical and environmental considerations. Prebiotic fiber plays a crucial role in these diets by nourishing beneficial gut bacteria, supporting digestive health, and enhancing nutrient absorption from plant-based foods. A report by The Plant-Based Foods Association highlighted a rise in U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods, reaching $8 billion in 2022, up from $7.5 billion in 2021. This trend underscores the significant role of prebiotic fiber in supporting the nutritional profile of plant-based diets.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the prebiotic fiber market include Cargill Incorporated, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories, GSK plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Royal Friesland Campina N.V. These companies are focusing on innovation and product development to cater to the health-conscious consumer base.

Trends in Functional Foods and Beverages

A notable trend in the prebiotic fiber market is the introduction of functional foods and beverages fortified with prebiotic fiber. For example, in November 2023, Beliv launched Mighty Pop, a soda that includes prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Each can of Mighty Pop contains one billion live probiotic cultures, three grams of sustainably sourced prebiotic fiber, and postbiotics to support immune health. This product exemplifies the growing demand for convenient, health-supporting beverages.

Segments:

• Type: Inulin, Mannan-Oligosaccharide, Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Galacto-Oligosaccharide

• Nature: Organic, Conventional

• Application: Food And Beverages, Baked Foods, Dairy, Breakfast Snacks, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Other Applications

• Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Supermarket, Online Stores, Retail Stores

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the prebiotic fiber market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the prebiotic fiber market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prebiotic Fiber Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Prebiotic Fiber Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on prebiotic fiber market size, prebiotic fiber market drivers and trends, prebiotic fiber market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The prebiotic fiber market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

