Bitget brings Avail (AVAIL) Web3 Infra Project to Pre-market

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced including Avail Project’s AVAIL tokens in pre-market token sales for its users. With this, AVAIL tokens will be available for Bitget users to place buy and sell bids prior to its initial launch.

Avail is accelerating the unification of Web3 via the Unification Layer, enabling a secure, scalable and seamlessly interconnected experience for end users of the ecosystem. The AVAIL token plays a crucial role in this infrastructure, offering a range of utilities and benefits to its holders. Avail’s Data Availability (DA) solution provides low cost, expandable blobspace, bringing them closer to the vision of a unified web3. With Availa’s DA 1000s of rollups can emerge allowing the internet of value to be built by composing application specific rollups as well as Dapps on general purpose rollups.

Bitget’s Pre-market platform is a strategic tool for traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. By allowing users to trade tokens like AVAIL before they are available on the broader market, Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders. This feature empowers users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements before the general public.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget’s Pre-market platform has given users early access to several high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZeroLayer (ZRO), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). With the addition of Avail (AVAIL), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with opportunities to invest in new projects.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to lead in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion last month, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. In the past 30 days, Bitget recorded the highest monthly inflow among all centralized exchanges, with $1.3 billion in new capital, strengthening its position as an industry leader.

For more information about AVAIL tokens on Premarket, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).