Longevity Couture™ Announces Launch of UltraHy™ at Selfridges London
This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Longevity Couture’s mission to bring cutting-edge wellness technology to the global luxury market.LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity Couture™, the pioneering luxury wellness brand, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its flagship product, the UltraHy™ molecular hydrogen water bottle, at the prestigious Selfridges department store in London, hosted by Smartech. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Longevity Couture’s mission to bring cutting-edge wellness technology to the global luxury market. UltraHy™ will be available at Selfridges starting in July 2024.
Why Selfridges and Smartech?
Selfridges is more than just a shop; it is a landmark destination and social centre where everyone is welcome. Powered by imagination and filled with creative spirit, Selfridges invites collaboration and congregation. From their in-house cinema, restaurants and bars, skate bowl, and extraordinary cultural program to their ever-evolving roster of collaborators—artists, designers, and innovative new brands—Selfridges is a creative playground where new ideas are discovered and shared.
Hosting UltraHy™ within Selfridges is Smartech, home to innovative, inquisitive, and ingenious products. With curiosity at its core, Smartech's collection features technology from some of the world's most exciting companies, ranging from Silicon Valley legends to young disruptors. Smartech provides the perfect environment to showcase UltraHy™ alongside other pioneering products that enhance everyday life through scientific innovation.
About UltraHy™
UltraHy™ is more than just a water bottle. It is a state-of-the-art hydration solution designed to enhance overall well-being and promote longevity. By infusing water with high concentrations of molecular hydrogen, UltraHy™ offers powerful antioxidant benefits that go beyond ordinary hydration. Molecular hydrogen, the smallest and most bioavailable antioxidant, penetrates deep into the cells, combating oxidative stress and promoting cellular health.
Key Benefits of UltraHy™:
UltraHy™ is more than just a water bottle. It is a state-of-the-art hydration solution designed to enhance overall well-being and promote longevity. By infusing water with high concentrations of molecular hydrogen, UltraHy™ offers powerful antioxidant benefits that go beyond ordinary hydration. Molecular hydrogen, the smallest and most bioavailable antioxidant, penetrates deep into the cells, combating oxidative stress and promoting cellular health. UltraHy™ reduces oxidative markers by up to 70%, supports longevity by enhancing cellular function, combats inflammation, and improves energy levels by optimizing mitochondrial function.
A New Milestone in Luxury Wellness
Our collaboration with Selfridges and Smartech represents a significant achievement for Longevity Couture™. It underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the luxury wellness market. Starting in July 2024, Selfridges' discerning clientele will have the opportunity to experience the transformative benefits of UltraHy™ firsthand in an environment that champions cutting-edge technology and design.
Selfridges: A History of Innovation and Sustainability
Founded in 1909 by retail maverick Harry Gordon Selfridge, the store has always placed theatre and experience at its heart. Selfridges has been named the Best Department Store in the World four times, demonstrating its dedication to creating an extraordinary customer experience. With initiatives like Reselfridges, which promotes circular shopping through rental, repair, pre-owned, and refill services, Selfridges is committed to a sustainable future for both people and the planet.
Visit Us at Selfridges Starting July 2024
We invite you to visit Selfridges London and discover UltraHy™ for yourself, beginning in July 2024. Our dedicated display in the Smartech section will showcase the elegant design and advanced technology that make UltraHy™ a must-have wellness accessory. Whether you are a health enthusiast or someone looking to elevate your hydration experience, UltraHy™ offers a unique blend of luxury and functionality.
About Longevity Couture™
Longevity Couture™ is a pioneering luxury wellness brand dedicated to integrating advanced health benefits with sophisticated design. Our mission is to redefine the standards of luxury wellness by offering products that enhance longevity and vitality. From our state-of-the-art molecular hydrogen water bottle, UltraHy™, to our upcoming line of longevity supplements, we blend cutting-edge science with elegance to provide holistic health solutions. Longevity Couture™ is committed to delivering exceptional products that support a vibrant, youthful life.
About Ultrahealth Technologies
Ultrahealth Technologies, headquartered in New York, is at the forefront of the health and wellness industry, dedicated to advancing longevity through innovative solutions. Inspired by the Latin word "ultra," meaning "beyond," our company leverages the latest scientific research to develop products that promote lasting vitality and well-being.
Media Contacts
Ultrahealth Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok