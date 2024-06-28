Bitget adds Web3 Gaming and Education Platform Layer3 (L3) on Premarket

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced adding Layer3, a gamified Web3 education platform based L3 tokens on Premarket. With this, users can gain early pricing over L3, making it possible to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

With Layer3 users can discover crypto learning with interactive quests, making learning fun, engaging, and rewarding. Players can collect CUBES to complete Quests, codify their onchain achievements, & unlock the rewards. The Layer3 ecossytem is built on CUBEs which stands for Credential to Unify Blockchain Events. CUBEs are ERC-721 tokens minted by completing quests. By introducing CUBEs, onchain impact is now unified into each credential. With rich data secured by IPFS, CUBEs are first deployed on the Base network, all popular wallets and NFT marketplaces are natively supported.

Bitget's Pre-market platform is a strategic tool for traders and investors seeking early access to potentially promising tokens. By allowing users to trade tokens like Layer3 before they are available on the broader market, Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive solution for both novice and experienced traders. This feature empowers users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements before the general public.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market platform has given users early access to several high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZeroLayer (ZRO), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC). With the addition of Layer 3 (L3), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with opportunities to invest in new projects.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to lead in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion last month, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. In the past 30 days, Bitget recorded the highest monthly inflow among all centralized exchanges, with $1.3 billion in new capital, strengthening its position as an industry leader.

For more information about L3 tokens on Premarket, users can visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).