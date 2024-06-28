AVLGEAR Expands its Collection of Shure Microphones; Now Offers More than 200 Microphones from the Brand

Leading provider of pro audio, video, and lighting products now offers 200+ Shure microphones to meet diverse audio needs for professionals and enthusiasts.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVLGEAR, a leading provider of professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) equipment and services, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its inventory of Shure microphones. With over 200 Shure microphones now available, AVLGEAR continues to solidify its position as a premier source for high-quality audio solutions.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers an extensive selection of Shure microphones," said Mr. David Yang, CEO of AVLGEAR. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing the best products and services to our customers, ensuring they have access to the industry’s top audio equipment."

AVLGEAR's expansion of its Shure microphone collection comes at a time when demand for high-quality audio equipment is surging due to the growth in podcasting, live streaming, and remote work environments requiring professional-grade audio solutions.

Yang went on to add, “Shure is a world-renowned brand known for its exceptional quality and reliability, and we are committed to providing our customers with the widest possible choice of Shure products to meet their specific needs.”

The expanded collection includes a wide range of Shure microphones, renowned for their superior sound quality, durability, and reliability. From versatile dynamic microphones to high-fidelity condenser microphones, AVLGEAR's new offerings cater to a variety of applications, including live performances, studio recordings, and broadcast environments. This diverse range ensures that AVLGEAR can meet the needs of various audio professionals, from live performers to podcasters and studio engineers.

AVLGEAR's comprehensive selection of wired and wireless microphones from Shure caters to a variety of applications, including live sound reinforcement, recording, broadcast, and conferencing.

In addition to its vast product selection of microphones, AVLGEAR offers a number of customer-centric services to ensure a seamless shopping experience. These services include:

• Price Match Guarantee: AVLGEAR will match the price of any identical product from an authorized dealer.

• Live Support Agents: Knowledgeable support staff is available 24/7 to assist customers with any questions or concerns.

• Bilingual Support: The support team includes Spanish-speaking agents to better serve a diverse customer base.

• Zero Restocking Fee: No restocking fees are charged for returned items that meet the return policy criteria.

• Tax Exemption Offer: Tax exemption is available on orders for qualifying organizations.

For more information about AVLGEAR, its products, and services, please visit https://avlgear.com/pages/about-us or call +1 877-779-8964.

About AVLGEAR

AVLGEAR is a leading provider of professional audio, video, and lighting equipment and services. With over three decades of experience, the company offers a comprehensive selection of products from top manufacturers, as well as system design, integration, and consultation services. AVLGEAR is committed to helping its customers achieve their media needs with quality products, exceptional service, and expert knowledge.

