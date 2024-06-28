EU signs security commitments with Ukraine and disburses new €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility

On 27 June, the European Union and Ukraine signed the security commitments for Ukraine.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the document on the margins of the European Council, which is taking place in Brussels on 27 and 28 June.

The commitments include following chapters: long-term provision of military equipment; EU and Ukraine’s defence industries corporation; resilience, cyber and hybrid threats; military and civilian mine action; civilian security sector reform and support to law enforcement; preventing and countering the diversion of firearms and small arms and light weapons; support to energy security, energy transition, and nuclear safety and security; sharing intelligence and satellite imagery.

Concerning the provision of the military equipment, the document says that with the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the European Peace Facility, the European Union will continue to support the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training to Ukraine.

“Building on the EU and bilateral initiatives on ammunition, notably the 1 million rounds initiative, missiles and air defence, the European Union and Member States will speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance. The Ukraine Assistance Fund will have a budget of €5 billion for 2024,” as noted in the commitments.

“We pledge to keep delivering the weapons, military training and the aid Ukraine needs to defend itself against this war of aggression and deter any future attack,” European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on platform X (formerly Twitter). “This highlights: we are in for the long haul.”

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, also announced on X that the EU will disburse a new €1.9 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility “to keep the Ukrainian state running as you fight for freedom”.

Find out more

Press release