Youth priorities to be decided this weekend at Moldova Youth Forum 2024

The Moldova Youth Forum will take place this weekend, 29-30 June, in Bălți. Over 300 young people will have the opportunity to vote on priority needs during a workshop aimed at producing a resolution.

To ensure an accurate approach in preparing the youth resolution, several focus groups with young people were conducted in various cities across Moldova, from north to south. These cities include Bălți, Comrat, Cimișlia, Chișinău (with youth-led stakeholders), and Holercani (with youth NGOs).

As a result of the pre-forum workshops and forum activities, the following priority areas for young people have been identified, which require increased and urgent attention from the state:

Quality and Inclusive Education for All

Promotion of Youth Mental Health

Access to Affordable Housing

Better Mechanisms for Youth Participation

Development of Internal Mobility Programs for Young People

Promoting Cohesion and Mutual Understanding Between Generations

Creating More Opportunities and Programmes for Youth, etc.

In total, 14 priorities for young people were identified. These priorities will be discussed and voted on during the Moldova Youth Forum and then incorporated into a single resolution, called the Resolution of the Moldova Youth Forum, which will be handed over to the responsible authorities.

Given that the forum will gather many decision-makers, it will serve as an excellent platform for making the youth’s voice heard.

The final Moldova Youth Forum resolution will be presented at the closing event on Sunday.

The Moldova Youth Forum 2024 is organised by the International Republican Institute and supported by the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Additional support comes from partners including USAID, the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova, the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, NATO Liaison Office, the Hanns Seidel Foundation, and others.