Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,217 in the last 365 days.

Youth priorities to be decided this weekend at Moldova Youth Forum 2024

The Moldova Youth Forum will take place this weekend, 29-30 June, in Bălți. Over 300 young people will have the opportunity to vote on priority needs during a workshop aimed at producing a resolution.

To ensure an accurate approach in preparing the youth resolution, several focus groups with young people were conducted in various cities across Moldova, from north to south. These cities include Bălți, Comrat, Cimișlia, Chișinău (with youth-led stakeholders), and Holercani (with youth NGOs).

As a result of the pre-forum workshops and forum activities, the following priority areas for young people have been identified, which require increased and urgent attention from the state:

  • Quality and Inclusive Education for All
  • Promotion of Youth Mental Health
  • Access to Affordable Housing
  • Better Mechanisms for Youth Participation
  • Development of Internal Mobility Programs for Young People
  • Promoting Cohesion and Mutual Understanding Between Generations
  • Creating More Opportunities and Programmes for Youth, etc.

In total, 14 priorities for young people were identified. These priorities will be discussed and voted on during the Moldova Youth Forum and then incorporated into a single resolution, called the Resolution of the Moldova Youth Forum, which will be handed over to the responsible authorities.

Given that the forum will gather many decision-makers, it will serve as an excellent platform for making the youth’s voice heard.

The final Moldova Youth Forum resolution will be presented at the closing event on Sunday.

The Moldova Youth Forum 2024 is organised by the International Republican Institute and supported by the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Additional support comes from partners including USAID, the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova, the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, NATO Liaison Office, the Hanns Seidel Foundation, and others.

You just read:

Youth priorities to be decided this weekend at Moldova Youth Forum 2024

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more