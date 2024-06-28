Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instruments And Reagents Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instruments And Reagents Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nucleic acid extraction instruments and reagents market, essential in molecular biology and diagnostic laboratories, is experiencing rapid expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $4.22 billion in 2023 to $4.68 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is driven by advancements in genomic research, expanded clinical diagnostics, the rise of next-generation sequencing, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and global focus on infectious disease research.

Rapid Growth Factors in the Forecast Period

The market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%. Key drivers include the expansion of personalized medicine, growth in point-of-care testing, heightened focus on rare diseases, and advancements in cancer research. Major trends in this period include applications in agricultural biotechnology, automation innovations, the biotechnology boom, environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis, and the adoption of blockchain for genomic data security.

Impact of Chronic Diseases on Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic diseases, characterized by long-term medical conditions, is a significant catalyst for market growth. Nucleic acid extraction instruments and reagents play a crucial role in molecular diagnostics and research for chronic diseases. These tools enable genetic testing, biomarker analysis, pharmacogenomic testing, and disease monitoring, contributing to enhanced understanding and management of chronic conditions.

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instruments And Reagents Market Key Players and Innovations

Major companies driving innovation in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck Group, and others. Promega Corporation, for instance, introduced XpressAmp Direct Amplification Reagents in March 2021, facilitating RNA extraction-free sample preparation for faster and more accurate viral infection detection.

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instruments And Reagents Market Segmentation

1. Types:

• Instruments

• Spin Columns

• Beads or Magnetic Beads

• Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems

• Extraction Kits and Reagents

• Other Types

2. Extraction Types:

• DNA Extraction

• DNA or RNA Extraction

• RNA Extraction

3. Methods:

• Solution-Based Methods

• Solid-Phase-Based Methods

4. End Users:

• Academic Research Institutes

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Other End Users

Regional Insights

North America led the nucleic acid extraction instruments and reagents market in 2023, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to increasing research activities and healthcare infrastructure development.

