Inhalation CDMO Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

The Business Research Company's Inhalation CDMO Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The inhalation CDMO market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inhalation contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $1.94 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, and the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Focus on Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies Drives Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.7 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth will be fueled by advancements in precision medicine, targeted therapies for respiratory diseases, patient-centric solutions, global market expansion, emerging market opportunities, and regulatory support for inhalation drug development.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global inhalation CDMO market with a detailed sample report:

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, and Catalent Inc. are at the forefront of the market, focusing on strategic partnerships and technological advancements. For instance, Hovione partnered with H&T Presspart to develop the Sunrise Capsule-based Dry Powder Inhaler platform, enhancing drug delivery efficiency to the lungs.

Emerging Trends in Inhalation CDMO

Trends in the forecast period include increasing demand for digital health solutions, biologic inhalation therapies, sustainable inhaler technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in drug development and delivery.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Dry Powder Inhaler (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhaler (MDIs), Nebulizer, Soft Mist Inhaler

• Disease Indication: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome,

Pulmonary Fibrosis

• Technology: Manual Inhalers (SMI), Digital Inhalers

• End User: Big Pharmaceutical Companies, Small and Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Companies, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the inhalation CDMO market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Inhalation CDMO Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Inhalation CDMO Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on inhalation CDMO market size, inhalation CDMO market drivers and trends, inhalation CDMO market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The inhalation CDMO market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

