MDA Training Expands Expertise with DISCGB Accreditation

LONDON, CROYDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDA Training, a leader in creating unique and experiential learning solutions for organisations, is proud to announce that several members of MDA experts have recently achieved DISCGB accreditation. This significant milestone allows the MDA Team to offer their partners the highly esteemed Everything DISC® program.

With a legacy that spans four decades, MDA Training continues to innovate and design learning solutions at the forefront of effective corporate training. Their services range from interactive workshops and experiential business simulations to a diverse portfolio of digital learning experiences, making their offering unparalleled in the corporate training marketplace. The MDA Training team is passionate about delivering exceptional results for their clients through their talented and creative team, which includes experienced training facilitators and designers, an ever-expanding team of learning technologists and media specialists, and a dedicated team of client service professionals. MDA Training takes pride in being an extension of their clients' teams and their genuine partners.

David Shuttleworth, Managing Director of MDA Training, said:

“We are thrilled to achieve the DISCGB accreditation, which marks a significant enhancement to our training offering. The Everything DISC® program is a powerful tool that will help our clients' teams understand each other better, communicate more effectively, and ultimately, perform at higher levels. At MDA Training, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive real change and improvement within organisations.”

The Importance of the Everything DISC® Program:

In today’s dynamic work environment, effective collaboration and communication are more critical than ever. Studies have shown that:

1) 70% of workplace mistakes are due to poor communication (HR Technologist).

2) 86% of employees and executives cite lack of collaboration or ineffective communication for workplace failures (Salesforce).

3) Organisations with effective communication practices are 3.5 times more likely to outperform their peers(Tower Watson).

The Everything DISC® program directly addresses these challenges by empowering employees with insights into their behavioural styles and those of their colleagues. This understanding fosters a more collaborative and efficient working environment, leading to numerous benefits for our clients.

Benefits of the Everything DISC® Program for Our Clients:

1) Enhanced Self-Awareness: Participants gain a deeper understanding of their own behavioural styles, strengths, and areas for development, enabling them to interact more effectively within their teams.

2) Improved Communication: The program equips employees with the tools to communicate more clearly and effectively, reducing misunderstandings and fostering a more cohesive working environment.

3) Stronger Collaboration: By recognising and appreciating the diverse behavioural styles of their colleagues, employees can collaborate more effectively, leveraging each other's strengths to achieve common goals.

4) Increased Team Effectiveness: Teams that understand and value the different contributions of each member can work together more efficiently, resulting in higher productivity and better outcomes.

5) Conflict Resolution: The insights gained from the Everything DISC® program help in identifying potential areas of conflict and provide strategies for resolving them constructively.

6) Leadership Development: Leaders can use the DISC insights to better understand their team members, tailor their leadership approach, and create a more supportive and motivating environment.

7) Employee Engagement: By fostering an environment where employees feel understood and valued, organisations can enhance overall employee engagement and satisfaction.

MDA Training believes the Everything DiSC® program will be a valuable addition to their learning solutions, further enhancing the impact they have on their clients' organisations. The company remains committed to delivering innovative and effective training solutions that drive real results.