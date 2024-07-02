Fioboc Launches New Men’s Performance Pro Active Series with Advanced Super Stretch Fabric Technology
Comfort and Performance for Fitness Enthusiasts Enhances the Workout ExperienceNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fioboc, maker of daily wear essentials for men, today announced the June 2024 launch of its new Men’s Performance Proactive shirt series. This is the company’s first foray into the sportswear sector. The comfortable workout tops were designed with comfortable fabric that moves yet supports a man’s body during even the most intense workouts. The Performance Proactive Series R&D experts have created a new, exclusive high-tech fabric composed of 75% nylon and 25% spandex in what the garment industry designates as a “golden ratio.”
Fioboc asked athletes what they needed in clothing for workouts and playing sports. More than 1,000 sports enthusiasts responded and shared their opinions on the types of garments they wanted, regarding fit, function, performance, softness, and style. Fioboc then produced the most comfortable fabric, designed to stretch, and support, and would continue to perform through many washes.
The Men’s Performance Pro Active Crew Neck Tee is ultra comfortable, with a perfect fit and is made with the latest in moisture-wicking technology. Made from Fioboc’s PerformancePro™ fabric, its innovative performance fibers provide powerful stretch, longevity, comfort, and improved sweat wicking. The seamless stitching reduces friction, and the flattering raglan design allows for flexible movement and arm coverage.
“Athletes deserve the best activewear technology,” said Fioboc CEO Peter. “Your workouts will be optimized with Fioboc shirts. Enjoy the performance clothing and ultimate comfort for every man's wardrobe. We are committed to our customers, with a promise that every Fioboc product moves with you and provides confidence that enhances every day. We look forward to bringing more sports performance garments to market for both men and women.”
Peter added, “we are dedicated to providing people who commit to a life of fitness with the best possible products that exceed the expectations of what sports clothing can offer.”
Fioboc Performance Pro fabric is poised to elevate traditional men’s sports clothing, improving the experience of movement and competition for dedicated sports enthusiasts.
About Fioboc
Fioboc established a clear mission for its business: Offer more than just clothing. Rather, Fioboc products must be a symbol of confidence and ultimate comfort for every man's wardrobe. The company is realizing this goal through meticulous selection of yarns and fabrics, rigorous testing, and careful production techniques. Every Fioboc garment delivers exceptional quality.
For more information about FIOBOC men's clothing, visit www.fioboc.com and follow Fioboc on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
