Cinqueterre by Francesco Cappuccio Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award
Innovative multifunctional table lamp recognized for its unique design, functionality, and seamless integration of technologyCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Francesco Cappuccio as a Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category for his exceptional work titled "Cinqueterre." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Cappuccio's design within the lighting industry and celebrates his innovative approach to creating a multifunctional table lamp.
Cinqueterre's unique design and functionality align with current trends and needs within the lighting industry, offering a practical solution for maintaining a tidy and efficient workspace. By seamlessly integrating a USB charging hub and wireless charging station into a visually appealing table lamp, Cappuccio's design addresses the growing demand for multipurpose lighting fixtures that cater to the modern user's technological needs.
What sets Cinqueterre apart is its architectural study of volume, hues, and shadow, reminiscent of the vibrant houses found in Cinque Terre, Italy. The lamp's aluminum construction, shaped like a house, not only provides a friendly and non-technological appearance but also incorporates practical features such as a gutter and hooks for organizing personal items. This attention to detail and focus on user experience demonstrates Cappuccio's commitment to creating designs that blend harmoniously with various interior styles while offering enhanced functionality.
The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Cinqueterre serves as motivation for Francesco Cappuccio and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design, inspiring future projects that prioritize both form and function. This achievement is expected to foster further innovation within the brand, as they explore new ways to integrate technology and practicality into visually stunning lighting fixtures.
Interested parties may learn more about Cinqueterre and Francesco Cappuccio's award-winning design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=152891
About Francesco Cappuccio
Following his motto "Form follows function and vice versa" and integrating sustainable principles, Francesco emphasizes the interplay of aesthetics, functionality and sustainability in the design process. He strives to create designs that are both visually appealing and practical, while also minimizing environmental effect. The secret to his long-lasting success lies in the wide scope of his interests: furniture, lighting, facades, interiors, light installations, etc. His design "Louis XXI" is included in the Museum permanent collection of M.A.A.M Verona. Francesco has collaborated with a number of brands as creative director and designer such as Artitude, Hora, Kochuu, Lightsculptures, Multiforme, Lumere.
About Lumere
Lumere is an Italian lighting manufacturer. The Lumere collection is the result of collaboration with various designers, offering a range of models crafted from metal, turned wood, glass, or natural stone. Each piece showcases a harmonious blend of design expertise and craftsmanship from the professionals involved.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of lighting products and fixtures. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer-review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving works are granted this prestigious title. Silver A' Design Award winning designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life through their exceptional characteristics.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading lighting manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative products that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://designawardlighting.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here