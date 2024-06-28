MRD CONCLUDES INTERVIEWS FOR CONSTITUENCY POSITIONS, SUBMISSION TO PSC NEXT

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has successfully completed interviews for the constituency’s various positions today.

These positions include Constituency Development Officer (CDO), Constituency Project Officer (CPO) and Constituency Accountant Officer (CAO).

The final batch that concluded the interview process were CPO applicants.

Following today’s interview accomplishment, the ministry’s recruitment taskforce will make assessment of the interviews and recommendations before final submission to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for appointment of successful candidates for the 150 positions.

The interviews were held at the Honiara Senior High School Hall. It was prepared and formatted in the form of a ‘written interview test’ with 3-hours allocated time.

The interview methodology was vetted and approved by the Ministry of Public Service (MPS).

Due to time constraints with the huge number of applicants, the ministry has to take the approach to ensure the process is completed to establish constituency offices and also start the implementation of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme for this year so that services can be delivered to our rural people.

The ministry undertook this important process in compliance with the CDF Act 2023 and the Public Service Commission (PSC) Regulation and also it is part of the ministry’s commitment to implement the new Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023 requirements.

On April 25, the ministry put out an advertisement in the media for submissions from interested candidates for the constituency positions.

A total of 572 applications were received by MRD after submissions closed on May 16, 2024.

Total of 300 applicants were shortlisted and sat the “written interview test’.

This was the highest figure the ministry ever noted compared to its previous normal recruitments.

CDF is a program of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) administered by MRD and is implemented through the 50 constituencies in the country purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participate in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Applicants for the CPO positions undertake the written interview test today.

– MRD Press